Obama wishes Trump & wife speedy recovery from Covid-19

Obama going high.

Belmont Lay | October 03, 2020, 04:23 PM

Former United States president Barack Obama has taken to social media to send his well wishes to President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump who are stricken with Covid-19.

Obama's extension of good will comes at a time when the U.S. is convulsing from the effects of the coronavirus, protests, unemployment and possible economic decline.

Obama wished Americans good health, regardless of political affiliation.

The 44th U.S. president wrote:

Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.

Obama's graciousness also reminded the American people of the need to go high when others go low, a catchphrase by the former First Lady Michelle Obama, who during the 2016 Democratic National Convention talked about how to “handle bullies” in support of Hillary Clinton’s bid for the White House.

Biden also wished Trump well

Obama's well wishes comes after Democratic president candidate and Trump opponent Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19.

Following his negative test results, Biden extended his well wishes to Trump and his wife wishing them speedy recovery.

Prominent figures extend well wishes

Well wishes from other leaders were extended publicly to Trump early on, mere hours after the president announced he tested positive for Covid-19.

