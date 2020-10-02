WHO chief wishes Trump speedy recovery from Covid-19

United States President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Oct. 2 that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

And the world was quick to respond with shock, outrage, and glee.

World leaders and prominent pundits were quick to respond with sympathy and schadenfreude.

WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has been criticised by Trump for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, sent his best wishes to the president and his wife after they tested positive for coronavirus.

"My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeusus said in a tweet.

My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

The U.S. was formerly top donor of the Geneva-based body.

But the country has said it plans to withdraw and cut off funding, describing the WHO relationship to China as being too close.

India prime minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

U.S.-India ties have prospered under Trump.

India is seen as a partner to balance China’s growing weight in Asia.

China state media

Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor of the state-owned Global Times newspaper, tweeted in English that “President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the Covid-19”.

President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 2, 2020

