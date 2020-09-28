Another blue recycling bin on fire, this time in Jurong

Yet another blue recycling bin in an HDB estate caught fire, this time in Jurong.

A montage of videos showing the incident on Sunday, Sep. 27 was sent to Mothership.sg by a reader.

It showed a blue recycling bin on fire, and members of the public putting the flames out using water.

The incident occurred at about 3:45pm beside the sheltered walkway in between Lake Vista and Yung Ho Spring.

The final video showed the blue recycling bin burnt and melted on the grass patch.

Previous two incidents

A van in Bukit Batok Street 33 was burnt on Sep. 18 at around 1am, after the recycling bin beside it was on fire.

The van was badly damaged.

The cause of the blaze was unknown, but Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to it and personnel extinguished it using one compressed air foam backpack and one hosereel.

A second incident took place in Pasir Ris on Sep. 19 when a blue recycling bin was on fire at the ground floor of Block 188 Pasir Ris Street 12.

The charred remnants of the blue recycling bin was still left on the ground floor the next day.

Why recycling bins keep catching fire?

A plausible reason for the bin fires could be due to discarded battery or electronic goods inside catching fire.

It was reported as early as August 2019 the phenomenon of residents in housing estates dumping all sorts of materials into recycling bins and the need to discourage them from doing so.

