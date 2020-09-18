Van in Bukit Batok burnt by recycling bin on fire

[Update on Sep. 19, 10:31am: This article has been updated with SCDF's statement.]

A van in Bukit Batok caught fire after it was parked too close to a recycling bin that had caught fire.

Footage of the incident was submitted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, by someone who claims their father owns the van.

What was apparently a recycling bin had caught fire, and the fire had spread to its surroundings.

However, it is unclear if the bin had been moved prior to catching fire

A man can be heard yelling in the background in the 10-second clip.

According to the complainant, the incident happened at Bukit Batok Street 32, around 1am on Sep. 18.

The complainant said he heard two explosions.

The damage caused to the van was so severe that the complainant’s father was reportedly unable to use the vehicle for work.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to the incident at Street 33 at 1:12am.

The case has been classifieds as negligent conduct with respect to any fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also alerted to a fire at around the same time.

SCDF extinguished the fire using one compressed air foam backpack and one hosereel.

No injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook