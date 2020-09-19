Back

Another recycling bin on fire, this time below Block 188 Pasir Ris

Second incident in one day.

Belmont Lay | September 19, 2020, 04:47 PM

Another blue recycling bin in an HDB estate caught fire, this time in Pasir Ris.

Photos put up on Facebook on Sep. 19 showed a blue recycling bin on fire, and the flames subsequently put out.

The incident occurred at the ground floor of Block 188 Pasir Ris Street 12.

The charred remnants of the blue recycling bin was still left on the ground floor on Saturday afternoon.

Photos of the charred recycling bin was provided by a resident in the area:

via Kun Rong

via Kun Rong

Van burnt by recycling bin on fire in separate incident

A van in Bukit Batok Street 33 was burnt on Sep. 18 at around 1am, after the recycling bin beside it was on fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, but Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire and personnel extinguished it using one compressed air foam backpack and one hosereel.

A plausible reason for the bin fires could be due to discarded battery or electronic goods inside catching fire.

