Dee Kosh updates Instagram Stories to say he's 'not dead'

Local radio DJ and YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy has updated his Instagram for the first time since his apology on Aug. 17, 2020.

Koshy, who is also known as Dee Kosh, was accused of sexually harassing male minors, allegedly under the pretext of gathering talents for his YouTube channel.

The case has been placed under police investigation after reports were made against him.

After more than a month of silence, Dee Kosh posted an Instagram story on Sep. 23, informing followers that he is alive and waiting for the results of the police investigation.

When the incident first broke in mid-August, Dee Kosh had sent a lawyer's letter to his main accuser, an Instagram user with the handle @_epaul, on the grounds of harassment and defamation.

However, the law firm told Mothership one day later that it no was no longer acting for the YouTuber.

Following the saga, Night Owl Cinematics dropped Dee Kosh as their host, and Power 98 announced that the DJ has gone "on leave".

Top image via Dee Kosh/Instagram