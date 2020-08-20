Back

Night Owl Cinematics drops Dee Kosh, confirms he didn't make sexual advances on 37 crew & 24 talents

NOC said Dee Kosh's management requested split.

Belmont Lay | August 20, 2020, 12:14 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Eagle-eyed viewers on Aug. 18 noticed that local video production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) had removed Dee Kosh from their YouTube video credits and website about us page on the sly, without making any formal announcement about the retroactive cutting of ties.

Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, has been a frequent host in NOC videos, but appears to have been dropped following his scandal of allegedly approaching young men with requests of a sexual nature.

YouTube videos

NOC's removal of Dee Kosh's byline from its videos was conspicuous in the most recent YouTube episode of Food King Singapore, which also features the other two hosts, Aiken and Ryan.

Dee Kosh's name is not found in the the YouTube video's description portion.

The removal of Dee Kosh's name was done for other previous videos as well, going back as far back as three months.

NOC website

The 32-year-old has also been removed from the NOC’s About Us page.

He was previously listed a a "Partner/ Actor/ Host".

NOC statement

On Aug. 19, NOC released a short statement after 10pm confirming it has officially cut ties with Dee Kosh to put a firewall between the brand and the YouTuber.

In a series of screen shots of its statement, NOC called Dee Kosh one of the "third-party content collaborators" who does not have formal business ties and is not a legal partner of the company.

NOC emphasised that Dee Kosh was working with them on a freelance basis on the "Food King" programme.

NOC also said it was Dee Kosh's management who requested both sides to conclude their dealings as the scandal is ongoing.

All further collaborations with Dee Kosh have been put on hold, NOC said.

NOC also added that Dee Kosh has not made any sexual advances on its staff of 37 crew and 24 talents.

You can view the full statement here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Man, 37 & woman, 39, arrested for fighting outside Geylang coffee shop, man taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 20, 2020, 12:25 PM

GrabFood rider involved in hit-and-run accident on PIE, man appeals for witnesses

The accident took place at around 10:05pm to 10:15pm.

August 20, 2020, 12:10 PM

St John's Island community cat swallows fish hook, suffers hole in gum & stomach tears

Removing the hook cost S$4,000.

August 20, 2020, 11:58 AM

SBS Transit driver denies entry to man wearing neck gaiter, halts bus service & is accused of racism

Netizens were divided on the question of whether the man was wearing a proper mask.

August 20, 2020, 11:48 AM

Haidilao boss Zhang Yong is richest person in S'pore in 2020

Two years in a row.

August 20, 2020, 11:23 AM

Cadbury durian-flavoured chocolate now at NTUC Fairprice for S$2.50

Pungent.

August 20, 2020, 10:39 AM

US should build on its allies to challenge China's 'abusive behaviour': Joe Biden

The Democratic nominee has promised to get tough on China if he gets elected.

August 20, 2020, 04:44 AM

Tangs intends to allow all staff to wear religious headgear

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the incident is an important issue for the community.

August 20, 2020, 12:37 AM

321 people to be tested for Covid-19 after visiting Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib

As a precautionary measure.

August 19, 2020, 11:34 PM

Dee Kosh’s friend & fellow YouTuber Ben Tang disappointed, asks for people to be reasonable

Tang also claimed he has been the subject of insults and inappropriate comments since then.

August 19, 2020, 10:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.