Night Owl Cinematics drops Dee Kosh, confirms he didn't make sexual advances on 37 crew & 24 talents

Eagle-eyed viewers on Aug. 18 noticed that local video production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) had removed Dee Kosh from their YouTube video credits and website about us page on the sly, without making any formal announcement about the retroactive cutting of ties.

Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, has been a frequent host in NOC videos, but appears to have been dropped following his scandal of allegedly approaching young men with requests of a sexual nature.

YouTube videos

NOC's removal of Dee Kosh's byline from its videos was conspicuous in the most recent YouTube episode of Food King Singapore, which also features the other two hosts, Aiken and Ryan.

Dee Kosh's name is not found in the the YouTube video's description portion.

The removal of Dee Kosh's name was done for other previous videos as well, going back as far back as three months.

NOC website

The 32-year-old has also been removed from the NOC’s About Us page.

He was previously listed a a "Partner/ Actor/ Host".

NOC statement

On Aug. 19, NOC released a short statement after 10pm confirming it has officially cut ties with Dee Kosh to put a firewall between the brand and the YouTuber.

In a series of screen shots of its statement, NOC called Dee Kosh one of the "third-party content collaborators" who does not have formal business ties and is not a legal partner of the company.

NOC emphasised that Dee Kosh was working with them on a freelance basis on the "Food King" programme.

NOC also said it was Dee Kosh's management who requested both sides to conclude their dealings as the scandal is ongoing.

All further collaborations with Dee Kosh have been put on hold, NOC said.

NOC also added that Dee Kosh has not made any sexual advances on its staff of 37 crew and 24 talents.

You can view the full statement here:

