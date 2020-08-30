Arsenal striker Aubameyang does Wakanda Forever tribute to late 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang paid tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman after scoring his side's opening goal in the Community Shield against Liverpool on Aug, 29, 2020.

Earlier on Saturday, the Black Panther actor passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, which was kept from the public

Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

Wakanda Forever pose

Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal at an empty Wembley stadium after 12 minutes.

He did the Wakanda Forever salute to celebrate his goal.

Liverpool equalised in the 73rd minute via Takumi Minamino.

The match went to penalties, which Arsenal won 5-4.

Previous Wakanda Forever post

The Gabonese frontman had previously struck the same pose against Rennes in the Europa League in 2019 by pulling on the superhero’s mask and impersonating his stance after scoring.

"I needed a mask that would represent me," Aubameyang told BT Sport then.

"It is a Black Panther and in Africa in Gabon we call the national team the Panther of Gabon. It represents me."

Footballing community pays tribute

Among the footballing community, Aubameyang was one of the many prominent names alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho who also posted tributes to honour Boseman.

Rest in Peace 🕊🤍... pic.twitter.com/2JecTnHssZ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 29, 2020

Rest in Peace, a true inspiration to us all...🕊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wtFKQLRBrd — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang wrote on Instagram: "May you Rest in Peace. You gave us so much Hope and strength thanks for everything #wakandaforever."

Other tributes pour in

Earlier in the afternoon, Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute with the Wakanda salute after qualifying on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Boseman's legacy

Boseman had won acclaim for his portrayal of other strong black characters on film, including baseball great Jackie Robinson in 42 and musician James Brown in Get On Up.

However, it was his role as titular star of Marvel’s Black Panther that he will be most popularly remembered.

That film has come to represent a cultural milestone due to its predominantly black cast and director.

