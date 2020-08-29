Tributes pour in online for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman after his passing

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer.

Tributes pour in after the actor's passing

Celebrities are remembering the actor with their heartfelt tributes.

They include actors Dwayne Johnson, Don Cheadle, directors Jordan Peele and NiaCosta, and singer-songwriter Khalid:

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman.

This is so unbelievable, sending love & light to your family 🙏🏾💔 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next. Rest in power. https://t.co/PkRjw4HKSF — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) August 29, 2020

Many, such as actor Matt Lanter, are also using the hashtag '#WakandaForever' to pay tribute to the 'Black Panther actor'.

Shocked to hear the sad news of Chadwick Boseman. Thinking of his family right now. #WakandaForever — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) August 29, 2020

On Twitter, the top 5 trending topics are all related to Boseman's passing as people pay their tributes to the actor:

Passed after 4-year fight with colon cancer

According to a post on his official Instagram account, the actor's death was attributed to his colon cancer which progressed from Stage 3 to Stage 4 cancer from 2016 to 2020.

The actor is well-known for his role as lead character, King T’Challa in Black Panther, who was a Marvel superhero.

He is also known for roles, such as Marshall to Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In the post, it was revealed that the roles were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

He died in his home, surrounded by his wife and family.

Tributes are pouring in online on various social media platforms for the actor.

Top photos via chadwickboseman/Instagram