Tributes pour in online for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman after his passing

Gone too soon.

Sumita Thiagarajan | August 29, 2020, 11:30 AM

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer.

Tributes pour in after the actor's passing

Celebrities are remembering the actor with their heartfelt tributes.

They include actors Dwayne Johnson, Don Cheadle, directors Jordan Peele and NiaCosta, and singer-songwriter Khalid:

Many, such as actor Matt Lanter, are also using the hashtag '#WakandaForever' to pay tribute to the 'Black Panther actor'.

On Twitter, the top 5 trending topics are all related to Boseman's passing as people pay their tributes to the actor:

Passed after 4-year fight with colon cancer

According to a post on his official Instagram account, the actor's death was attributed to his colon cancer which progressed from Stage 3 to Stage 4 cancer from 2016 to 2020.

The actor is well-known for his role as lead character, King T’Challa in Black Panther, who was a Marvel superhero.

He is also known for roles, such as  Marshall to Da 5 Bloods and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In the post, it was revealed that the roles were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

He died in his home, surrounded by his wife and family.

Tributes are pouring in online on various social media platforms for the actor.

View this post on Instagram

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on

Top photos via chadwickboseman/Instagram

