'Black Panther' star gets emotional talking about two kids with terminal cancer while fighting cancer himself

A sad day.

Siti Hawa | August 29, 2020, 08:07 PM

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, 43, has died after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Since then, numerous videos of Boseman have been shared on social media.

Boseman got emotional

In one such video, Boseman was seen getting emotional as he spoke about what the "Black Panther" movie meant to kids with terminal cancer.

Many did not know that Boseman was battling cancer himself, as he had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in 2016, two years before the release of the movie in 2018.

In the video, he recalls two kids named Ian and Taylor who had died from cancer. Boseman explained that he had been communicating with them while filming "Black Panther".

He was told that the kids were trying to "hold on" until the movie is released.

He said,

"You hear them say that and you're like wow, that's, I gotta get up and go to the gym, or I gotta get up and go to work. You know I gotta work on these lines, I gotta work on this accent. Seeing how devoted my cast mates are and knowing that that will be something meaningful to them."

He then recalled how as a kid, he would live life waiting for moments like Christmas or his birthday and said:

"So it put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys' anticipation of this movie."

Towards the end of the video, Boseman choked up. He tried to compose himself for several seconds as he revealed that the two kids had passed away.

Watch the video here:

Fans expressed concern three months earlier about weight loss

According to Insider, fans had expressed concern months before his death. This was after he shared a video in which he appeared to have lost weight.

In a video posted on Apr. 16, 2020, Boseman talked about an initiative called Operation 42 that help hospitals serve African-American communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, earlier comments on the video were centered around Boseman's weight loss, reported Insider.

Some commented that he looked "thin" while others asked if he was okay.

Others made fun of his weight loss

Another shared a meme that was circulated which called Boseman "crack panther" in response to the change in his appearance.

Many had apparently made jokes, tweets and memes to poke fun at Boseman's weight loss.

Passed away after fight with colon cancer

According to a post on his Instagram account, his death was caused by colon cancer which had progressed from Stage 3 to Stage 4 from 2016 to 2020.

Boseman is known for playing King T’Challa in "Black Panther". It was revealed that the roles were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

He died in his home, surrounded by his wife and family.

