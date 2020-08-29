‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer

'Black Panther' star, Chadwick Boseman, dies at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

His death was announced on his Twitter account on Aug. 29. This was confirmed by his representative to AP.

He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

Diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016

The post revealed that Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in 2016.

He battled the cancer for four years as it progressed to stage four.

According to the BBC, he died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement.

Boseman had also filmed many films such as Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and several more "during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy".

His role as King T Challa in Black Panther was described as the honour of his career.

The film was the first superhero film to get a nomination for best picture - and six other awards - at the Oscars.

According to the post, Boseman's family thanked his friends and fans for their love and prayers, and asked that they continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣

View the Twitter post here:

Top photo via Chadwick Boseman's Twitter