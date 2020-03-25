It will be an offence for employers not to implement telecommuting measures if job scope allows it

Employers must ensure that their employees are able to telecommute, if the scope of their work allows for it.

If employers do not heed this, a stop-work order may be issued, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

100 per cent telecommuting is the goal

“As a matter of principle, we want to see companies make the best possible effort to implement 100 per cent telecommuting. That is the bar to aim for,” said Teo, during a press conference on Mar. 31.

The amended regulation will affect all workplaces regardless of size, enforcing telecommunication for all the days of the working week.

To ensure compliance, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers will be assessing workplaces to see if work from home (WFH) measures are feasible.

Employers found to be flouting the regulations will receive a stop-work order.

As far as practically possible

Teo acknowledged that some companies may not be able to implement 100 per cent telecommuting due to the nature of their work.

For example, companies in the manufacturing sector would not be able to function without on-site workers.

For these companies, Teo listed two ways that they can enforce stricter measures.

Firstly, safe distancing must be strictly enforced in the workplace, and also during meetings with customers or external parties.

Secondly, Teo urged companies to stagger the arrival and departure hours for their employees. This is to prevent situations like crowded lifts, public transport, and workplaces.

Some employers not doing enough

Teo noted that the public service had taken steps to implement telecommuting, with 90 per cent of URA and IMDA staff working from home.

She mentioned that some companies in the private sector have even managed to ensure 100 per cent of their staff working from home.

However, she said that companies in the CBD area, in general, only managed a telecommuting rate of about 40 per cent. Added Teo:

“So there is a lot of scope for us to do more, especially the private sector firms. I want to emphasise this: Employers must allow your employees to work from home as far as reasonably practicable.”

Disregarding telecommuting measures will be made an offence

Companies that need help in implementing telecommunicating can approach the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, the Employment and Employability Institute or the Singapore National Employers Federation.

MOM will also enhance the Work-Life Grant to help companies with their telecommuting efforts.

Teo said that regulations will be amended such that it will be an offence for employers not to implement telecommuting measures, if the nature of the work allows it. Said Teo:

“The government will amend our regulations to sharpen the enforcement. The amended regulations will require employers to implement telecommuting, where it is practicable to do so. This means that it will be an offence for employers not to put in telecommuting measures, where the nature of the work permits it.”

More details of the enforcement of the regulation will be revealed in the coming days.

Related stories:

Top photo from Josephine Teo and MOM’s Facebook pages.