S’pore eatery stops delivering rat design Yusheng as bumpy rides keep messing it up

An eatery in Singapore has stopped deliveries of their custom-designed Yusheng after bumpy rides rendered it unfeasible.

Buey Tahan See-Food Delivery announced the end of the service in a Jan. 18 Facebook post.

Here’s what the Yusheng is supposed to look like, with a shredded vegetable rat on top:

Unfortunately, some customers received this instead:

Regarding the difference in presentation, the eatery said in good humour,

“We have stopped our Yu Sheng design service. Due to the bumpy roads and unforeseen circumstances which we had been challenged. Reason being our dear cute little “Rat” will become a cute “shih tzu” or a cute little “hamster” when it reaches you.”

Customers who had previously opted for the design at an additional S$10 will get their money back.

The eatery decided to upload the “before” and “after” photos for laughs, they said in their Facebook post.

While delivery is no longer available for the rat design, you can have it at their following outlets:

Choa Chu Kang: 810 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, S680810 Tel : 82237943

Woodlands: 693 Woodlands Avenue 6, S730693 Tel: 88151292

Punggol: 308C Punggol Walk, S823308 Tel: 97733983

Sembawang: 365 Sembawang Crescent S750365 Tel: 88155446

Yusheng

Yusheng, also known as Lo Hei, is a traditional salad dish eaten during Chinese New Year.

Family and friends usually gather around the dish and use chopsticks to toss the salad as high as they can, while shouting auspicious phrases.

The salad often contains salmon or abalone as symbols of wealth and abundance.

You can read Buey Tahan See Food Delivery’s original post here:

