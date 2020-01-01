CNY collection now at Zara, Bershka, Oysho & more + instant lucky draw chances to win S$68 – S$88 gift vouchers
If you have no idea where to buy new year clothes from.
Upsurge
If you’re a chronic procrastinator when it comes to buying Chinese New Year clothes, note that the fast fashion brands at Al-Futtaim Group has just released its CNY collection.
Al-Futtaim group operates retail brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho, which are all from Spain.
Here’s a look at some product highlights that are now available in stores.
Zara
Flowing long sleeve blouse with a lapel collar. Featuring front patch pockets with flaps and a front button fastening.
Long sleeve sweatshirt with a round neckline. Featuring a contrast mickey mouse ©Disney print on the front.
V-neck cardigan with long sleeves and front button fastening.
Super slim fit collared shirt featuring long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a button-up front.
Massimo Dutti
Floral print shirt featuring a straight fit, kent collar, round neckline, front button fastening, sleeves with buttoned cuffs.
Red dress with company logo print. Featuring an A-line silhouette, high neck with buttons at the back, side zip fastening, sleeves with buttoned cuffs and inner lining.
Floral print skirt featuring an a-line fit, front button fastening and lining.
Navy blue twill print shirt made of 100 per cent cotton. Featuring a slim fit, spread collar, front button fastening and sleeves with rounded, buttoned cuffs.
Polo-style sweater made of wool and mulberry silk. Featuring a casual cut, polo-style v-neck with two-button fastening, sleeves with stretch cuffs and ribbed trims.
Pull&Bear
Red shirt with a contrast black check print, long sleeves, a classic collar and button-up front. Made of 100% cotton.
Flowing baby-doll mini dress with a panelled design, long sleeves and a round neckline.
Short wrap-style dress with long puff sleeves, tie detail at the waist and a V-neckline. Made of viscose.
Bershka
Stradivarius
Oysho
Lucky dip for shoppers
With a minimum purchase at the following stores, shoppers will be able to take part in a lucky draw with cash vouchers to be won.
Here are the details:
Zara: Minimum purchase of S$128 for a draw, S$88 gift vouchers to be won.
Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho: Minimum purchase of S$68 for a draw, S$68 gift vouchers to be won.
These brands are still having their Fall/Winter sale with significant discounts:
Up to 50% off ZARA, Pull&Bear, Bershka & more from Dec. 20 2019, prices from S$11.90
Top image by Chandel Tan
This article was brought to you by Al-Futtaim group and makes the writer want to stop working and start shopping.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.