fbpx

Back

CNY collection now at Zara, Bershka, Oysho & more + instant lucky draw chances to win S$68 – S$88 gift vouchers

If you have no idea where to buy new year clothes from.

Mandy How |Sponsored | January 11, 12:48 pm

Events

Share

If you’re a chronic procrastinator when it comes to buying Chinese New Year clothes, note that the fast fashion brands at Al-Futtaim Group has just released its CNY collection.

Al-Futtaim group operates retail brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho, which are all from Spain.

Here’s a look at some product highlights that are now available in stores.

Zara

Printed blouse with pocket details, S$69.90

Flowing long sleeve blouse with a lapel collar. Featuring front patch pockets with flaps and a front button fastening.

Mickey mouse ©Disney faded sweatshirt, S$59.90

Long sleeve sweatshirt with a round neckline. Featuring a contrast mickey mouse ©Disney print on the front.

Rib knit cardigan, S$45.90

V-neck cardigan with long sleeves and front button fastening.

Striped stretch shirt, S$59.90

Super slim fit collared shirt featuring long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a button-up front.

Massimo Dutti

Floral printed shirt, S$135

Floral print shirt featuring a straight fit, kent collar, round neckline, front button fastening, sleeves with buttoned cuffs.

Logo print dress, S$295.

Red dress with company logo print. Featuring an A-line silhouette, high neck with buttons at the back, side zip fastening, sleeves with buttoned cuffs and inner lining.

Floral print skirt, S$175.

Floral print skirt featuring an a-line fit, front button fastening and lining.

Navy blue slim fit twill print shirt, S$95.

Navy blue twill print shirt made of 100 per cent cotton. Featuring a slim fit, spread collar, front button fastening and sleeves with rounded, buttoned cuffs.

Wool and silk tailored polo-style sweater, S$125.

Polo-style sweater made of wool and mulberry silk. Featuring a casual cut, polo-style v-neck with two-button fastening, sleeves with stretch cuffs and ribbed trims.

Pull&Bear

Red check print cotton shirt, $45.90.

Red shirt with a contrast black check print, long sleeves, a classic collar and button-up front. Made of 100% cotton.

Panelled baby-doll dress, S$59.90

Flowing baby-doll mini dress with a panelled design, long sleeves and a round neckline.

Surplice dress with puff sleeves, S$59.90.

Short wrap-style dress with long puff sleeves, tie detail at the waist and a V-neckline. Made of viscose.

Bershka

Plush dress with bishop sleeves, S$39.90.
Crepe dress with ruffles, S$59.90
Printed shirt, S$45.90.

Stradivarius

Plumetis shirt with puff sleeves, S$35.90.
Pleated button-up skirt, S$49.90
Pleated short dress, S$45.90.
Mock croc tote bag, S$59.90.

Oysho

Mauve floral nightdress, S$ 59.90.
Red polka dot T-shirt, S$ 55.90. Red polka dot trousers, S$ 45.90.
Red pinstripe nightdress, S$59.90

Lucky dip for shoppers

With a minimum purchase at the following stores, shoppers will be able to take part in a lucky draw with cash vouchers to be won.

Here are the details:

Zara: Minimum purchase of S$128 for a draw, S$88 gift vouchers to be won.
Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho: Minimum purchase of S$68 for a draw, S$68 gift vouchers to be won.

These brands are still having their Fall/Winter sale with significant discounts:

Up to 50% off ZARA, Pull&Bear, Bershka & more from Dec. 20 2019, prices from S$11.90

Top image by Chandel Tan

This article was brought to you by Al-Futtaim group and makes the writer want to stop working and start shopping.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

This S'porean gave 19 years of his life to Kinokuniya & turned it into a place for all S'poreans

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 11, 12:17 pm

China reports first death from Wuhan pneumonia virus

He had frequented the seafood market linked to the virus outbreak.

January 11, 11:34 am

S'porean made a film about Sin Ming's chickens, but RC won't allow him to screen it for his neighbours

Sad.

January 11, 09:28 am

Female prison officer in court over unauthorised retrieval of inmates' info from S'pore prison system

She was allegedly curious about the inmates as she knew some of them personally.

January 11, 02:54 am

Jay Chou in S'pore for concert, says he will treat fans who say hi to him in any restaurant on Jan. 11

Waaaaaaaaaah.

January 10, 11:57 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close