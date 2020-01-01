CNY collection now at Zara, Bershka, Oysho & more + instant lucky draw chances to win S$68 – S$88 gift vouchers

If you’re a chronic procrastinator when it comes to buying Chinese New Year clothes, note that the fast fashion brands at Al-Futtaim Group has just released its CNY collection.

Al-Futtaim group operates retail brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho, which are all from Spain.

Here’s a look at some product highlights that are now available in stores.

Zara

Flowing long sleeve blouse with a lapel collar. Featuring front patch pockets with flaps and a front button fastening.

Long sleeve sweatshirt with a round neckline. Featuring a contrast mickey mouse ©Disney print on the front.

V-neck cardigan with long sleeves and front button fastening.

Super slim fit collared shirt featuring long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a button-up front.

Massimo Dutti

Floral print shirt featuring a straight fit, kent collar, round neckline, front button fastening, sleeves with buttoned cuffs.

Red dress with company logo print. Featuring an A-line silhouette, high neck with buttons at the back, side zip fastening, sleeves with buttoned cuffs and inner lining.

Floral print skirt featuring an a-line fit, front button fastening and lining.

Navy blue twill print shirt made of 100 per cent cotton. Featuring a slim fit, spread collar, front button fastening and sleeves with rounded, buttoned cuffs.

Polo-style sweater made of wool and mulberry silk. Featuring a casual cut, polo-style v-neck with two-button fastening, sleeves with stretch cuffs and ribbed trims.

Pull&Bear

Red shirt with a contrast black check print, long sleeves, a classic collar and button-up front. Made of 100% cotton.

Flowing baby-doll mini dress with a panelled design, long sleeves and a round neckline.

Short wrap-style dress with long puff sleeves, tie detail at the waist and a V-neckline. Made of viscose.

Bershka

Stradivarius

Oysho

Lucky dip for shoppers

With a minimum purchase at the following stores, shoppers will be able to take part in a lucky draw with cash vouchers to be won.

Here are the details:

Zara: Minimum purchase of S$128 for a draw, S$88 gift vouchers to be won.

Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho: Minimum purchase of S$68 for a draw, S$68 gift vouchers to be won.

These brands are still having their Fall/Winter sale with significant discounts:

This article was brought to you by Al-Futtaim group and makes the writer want to stop working and start shopping.