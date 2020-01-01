fbpx

Sushi Express offering black truffle scallop & other seafood specials at S$1.50++, Jan – Feb 2020

Spend your angbao money on your food baby.

Jane Zhang |Sponsored | January 4, 12:00 pm

Sushi Express is one of the popular sushi outlets to go to for tasty sushi that’s easy on the pocketbook in Singapore.

And this coming Chinese New Year, if you are eating out with friends or family, Sushi Express has special promotions to make your celebrations value-for-money.

My colleague and I headed to the Sushi Express located at B2 of Funan Mall to try out their January and February specials in advance to give you a preview of its limited edition offerings.

Without further ado, here are their promotional items for January and February, all available for only S$1.50++ per plate.

sushi express
Photo by Nigel Chua.

Jyo Unagi (Eel)

The unagi portion was large and well-seasoned; just look at the size of the unagi as compared to the amount of rice. It’s definitely satisfying.

sushi express unagi sushi express unagi

Aka Ebi Sashimi (Argentine Red Shrimp)

It was the first time eating raw prawn for both of us, and we were both surprised by how sweet and nice they were! And fresh too, as they are flown in directly from Argentina.

Aburi Hotate (Scallop) with Black Truffle Mayo

Biting into this, there was a burst of flavour in my mouth. The truffle flavour was perfect – not too strong, but very distinctly present.

The texture was also impeccable – it seemed to melt in my mouth.

sushi express scallops

Red Velvet Cheesecake

And to round off the meal, we indulged in red velvet cheesecake.

The cheese was light and airy, rather than heavy and jelak. A must-try if you are a fan of red velvet cakes.

sushi express cheesecake

Sushi Express’ Prosperity Yusheng

Have an extra special lohei this year, featuring Seasoned Scallop Lips, Seasoned Jellyfish, and Seaweed Salad in Sushi Express’ Prosperity Yusheng, which comes in two sizes.

sushi express yusheng
Image via Sushi Express.

The mini yusheng (S$25.80 nett) comes with eight pieces of salmon sashimi and serves two to three pax.

The regular yusheng (S$35.80 nett) comes with 12 pieces of salmon sashimi and serves four to six pax.

Yusheng sets will be available for ordering in Sushi Express outlets island wide from Jan 10 to Feb 8.

In addition, yusheng orders placed between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16 are available for a 10 per cent discount, huat ah!

sushi express yusheng gif

Sushi Express outlets can be found here:

North:
Heartland Mall
Hougang Mall
Nex
Northpoint City
Seletar Mall
Sun Plaza
Waterway Point

East:
Heartbeat @ Bedok
Paya Lebar Quarters
Tampines 1
Whitesands

West:
FairPrice Hub @ Joo Koon
Hillion Mall
IMM
Jurong Point
West Gate
Yew Tee Point

Central:
[email protected]
CityLink Mall
Funan Mall

This sponsored article by Sushi Express makes the author want to celebrate CNY every day.

Top image via Sushi Express.

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

