Get up to 50% off Hong Kong hotels, 1-for-1 Airport Express tickets, special deals for flights, dining & sightseeing

Love good travel deals? Your next trip can be to Hong Kong.

With the Hong Kong Is ON microsite, you can see all the best deals at one glance.

Visitors can expect a comprehensive range of promotions at this consolidated platform for all the best Hong Kong-related travel deals. This includes dining discounts, shopping deals, promotions for various attractions as well as up to 50 per cent off on hotel rates.

Here’s a summary of some specific deals you can expect:

Airport Express tickets discount

We get it, you want to get from the airport to the city centre in the most fuss-free, wallet-friendly way possible.

Introducing the Airport Express train.

The train stops at Tsing Yi, Kowloon and Hong Kong station, and runs from 5:50am to 1:15am daily.

The journey between the airport and Hong Kong station (Central) takes 24 minutes, so you can expect to be connected to other MTR stations in under half an hour.

Sounds good? There’s more.

Enjoy 20 per cent off Airport Express round trip or single journey tickets when you purchase them online with the promo code ‘HKTBSPECIAL’.

This offer is valid until March 31, 2020.

Promotions for sightseeing

The microsite also offers an exclusive range of promotions for famous must-see Hong Kong attractions.

Disneyland

Enjoy a promotion of two visits to Hong Kong Disneyland with a free meal at HK$738 (S$128).

The offer is valid until March 31, 2020 and you can book tickets here.

P.s. Now is a great time to take advantage of relatively shorter queues at Hong Kong Disneyland, and if you’re lucky, you may even spot celebrity families (read: Cecilia Cheung!)

360 Lantau Culture and Heritage Insight Tour

Alternatively, if you are into culture and heritage, there’s a buy one get one free promotion on the 360 Lantau Culture and Heritage Insight Tour.

Chill out on a roundtrip cable car ride, discover Tai O fishing village with a boat excursion and stilt house visit, and sightsee at Ngong Ping Village, the Big Buddha, and Po Lin Monastery.

Tickets are available for HKD490 (S$85) at this link, and the offer is valid until March 31, 2020.

Big Bus tours

If you’re more a city-goer and prefer to explore the hustle and bustle of busy streets, you’re in luck as well.

There is a buy one get one free promotion for tickets for the Big Bus Tours.

Hop on and off the bus at various locations along the route and sightsee at your own pace.

All you need to do is enter the promo code ‘HKTBBOGOF’ on the order summary page before checking out.

The promotion is valid until March 31, 2020.

You can see the full list of attractions here.

Dining deals

No trip to Hong Kong is complete without savouring some authentic, local fare.

And what’s better than eating good local food? Saving money while eating good local food.

Thanks to Klook, there’s a wide range of dining promotions to suit various tastes and preferences (do note, however, that exact prices may fluctuate a little due to currency exchange):

Tim Ho Wan: S$14.79 for a dim sum set

Ming Ming Cart Noodles: S$8 for customised noodles (7 per cent savings), S$9.39 (3 per cent savings) for Signature Noodles/li>

Lin Heung Kui (Sheung Wan): S$14.45 for a morning dim sum set (one to two pax)

Mammy Pancake: Original flavour egg puff and drink set from S$5.55 (up to 11 per cent off)

Chau Kee Dim Sum (Sai Ying Pun): S$20.15 for the Chau Kee Signature Dim Sum Set (for two pax)

If you are in the mood for something a bit fancier, the microsite also features dining offers for award-winning restaurants such as Ming Court, Paper Moon and Neptune’s Restaurant.

Special Cathay Pacific offer

Itching to start your next adventure to Hong Kong?

Cathay Pacific is offering fares from S$218 (inclusive of taxes) from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3, 2020. And while you’re at it, you can also redeem a free Ocean Park admission ticket for every flight ticket purchased, while stocks last.

The travel period is valid until June 30, 2020, and you can book directly here.

You’re welcome.

Travelling to HK

Even though the situation in Hong Kong is relatively safe for travellers now, it is still important to stay updated on any potential disruptions so you can plan your route accordingly.

A helpful tourist map on the Hong Kong is ON website offers live updates on transport and public mass events in Hong Kong.

You can also stay up to date on the latest traffic information by downloading the MTR mobile app or going to the Transport Department’s website.

To see the full list of deals sorted according to flights and packages, attractions, shops, food and drink and malls, visit Hong Kong is ON.

