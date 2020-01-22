Xiaxue starts her own makeup line ‘Plastic Cosmetics’, almost sells out on launch day

Singapore’s pioneer blogger-turned-influencer Xiaxue has launched her own make-up line.

The brand, “Plastic Cosmectics”, soft-launched on Jan. 22.

Xiaxue announced the news in a series of Instagram Stories, where she also introduced the only product on sale.

Although she wanted her own make-up line for “such a long time”, she said she had never really felt the “push” to do so.

She explained that she had used so many products in the market that they were starting to feel the same.

Therefore, she wanted to start with a “bang”, and not just launch something for the sake of it.

Magnetic lashes

The first and only product that the influencer is selling at the moment is a set of magnetic lashes that go for S$49.90.

The set includes an eyeliner, which replaces the need for glue.

Xiaxue demonstrated how to use it in her Instagram Stories:

According to her, the eyelash extensions do not require glue to be stuck on the eyelids, which is usually the case.

Instead, the eyeliner will ensure that the false eyelashes stay on.

The lashes are reusable.

Out of the four different styles of lashes, three were quickly sold out on the same day.

Subsequently, Xiaxue wrote about her conflicting feelings about her products selling out, due to her sadness about a close friend’s mum passing away.

Pioneer blogger

The 34-year-old started making her social media presence known from the early 2000s, where she started out as a blogger.

Later, when Instagram became popular, Xiaxue hopped on the platform, where she currently has over 600,000 followers.

While there has been a trend of international beauty influencers launching their own make-up lines or collaborating with brands for a collection, Xiaxue is one of the first in Singapore to do so.

Top image via Xiaxue on Instagram

