Outrageous menu from Wuhan’s market shows live koalas, peacocks, wolf pups & over 100 wild animals on sale

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a lockdown in Wuhan to contain the virus within the megacity and has claimed 17 lives and infected over 600 people so far, according to the Chinese authorities.

Reports are pointing to wild animals kept for sale in one Huanan Seafood Market as the likely source of this new coronavirus.

Over 100 wild animals sold at epicentre of virus outbreak

An image circulating around shows an outrageous range of wild animals sold at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, where the virus possibly originated from.

It is apparently a menu taken from the said market, featuring a wide variety of game meat and livestock.

🖐🏼I volunteer to translate Public Livestock Wild Game menu items and prices: Live Sika Deer 梅花鹿 6000元

Live ostrich 活鸵鸟 4000元

Live peacock 活孔雀 500元

Live #civet cat 活果子狸 130元

Crocodile tongue 鳄鱼舌 45元/1斤

Camel meat 骆驼肉 25元/1斤

Bull testicles 牛蛋 12元/1斤 — CIAspy 🌀 (@CIAspy) January 22, 2020

The menu features a mix of over 100 live animals and their meat, which includes live koala, Chinese Giant Salamander, camels, ostriches, peacocks, and wolf pups.

According to the menu, a live peacock was sold at RMB500 (S$97) each, a live Sika deer cost RMB6000 (S$1167) and a live koala cost RMB70 (S$13.60).

The menu also promotes services such as live slaughtering and delivery.

Live animal markets such as the one in Wuhan are breeding grounds for viruses, as animals of various species are kept in close proximity with one another and some viruses can jump from one host to another, according to Business Insider.

Live animal markets not uncommon in China

Live animal markets selling both dead and live animals of different species are common in China, existing in areas such as Guangdong Province, Guangzhou, and Shandong Province.

What led them to consume exotic wildlife has to do with their cultural beliefs that wild animals are more nourishing than reared ones.

Also, a significant number of Chinese people still view consuming exotic wild animals as a public display of social status.

For example, this bowl of soup is made of bats which sound like an auspicious Chinese word “福” (“Fu”) which means fortune and good luck.

现在病毒传播怎么严重 丝毫没有人去反思到底是什么原因导致病毒传播 吃野味 流动禽类销售都可能 更可恨的是 今天走在街头还看到有流动禽类销售 pic.twitter.com/MeeCfSuNQp — Ashesily (@shangenjoy) January 23, 2020

The virus outbreak has since led to public outrage over the consumption of wild animals.

Posters like this have been circulating online to urge the Chinese government to ban the sale of wild animals at food markets for the sake of public health and biodiversity.

Top photo via Liberty/Twitter and @阎小骏/Twitter