Tin Pei Ling urges people not to share ‘crass’ doctored banner photo of her

She described it as too crass.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 21, 06:05 pm

Tin Pei Ling, PAP MP of MacPherson SMC, put up a Facebook post warning residents of a doctored banner photo of her that was being circulated online.

“This is the ORIGINAL and actual banner put up in my ward. A similar photo containing a doctored version of the banner has been circulating and I have received enquiries from friends and members of the public. The doctored version contained a photoshopped image of me. It is so crass that I would not even put it up here. I do not know who committed such mischief. But it is clear that the person or party behind this has no respect for women.

I sincerely urge everyone not to circulate the doctored image to discourage such behaviour.

Thank you.”

Here is the original banner.

Image from Tin Pei Ling’s Facebook

The doctored banner, which Tin described as “so crass that (she) would not even put it up here”, has edited the words “A happy & prosperous Lunar New Year” out to “Enjoy happy savings with government U-Save rebates”.

Tin’s outfit had also been photoshopped.

