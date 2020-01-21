S’porean travellers spent more than S$1 billion in Japan last year

A press release by the Japan Tourism Agency on Jan. 17, 2020 reported that foreign tourists in Japan spent a total of 4.8113 trillion yen (about S$59.1 billion) in 2019, the highest-ever amount spent in total by foreign travellers in Japan in a year.

S’poreans spent more than S$1 billion in Japan last year

Singaporeans did a pretty significant job in contributing to that total, with Singaporean travellers spending a total of 85.6 billion yen (roughly S$1.05 billion) in Japan, becoming the 10th highest-spending nation of travellers to Japan.

That’s approximately 1.8 per cent.

The total expenditure of Singaporean travellers in Japan increased by 10.3 billion yen (around S$130 million), a sharp 13.8 per cent spike from 2018 .

A large portion was spent on accommodation (31.7 billion yen), followed by food (21 billion yen) and shopping (20.6 billion yen).

The average Singaporean traveller spent about 174,534 yen (S$2,100) in Japan, while individual Australian tourists spent the most, averaging at about 249,128 yen (S$3,000) per Australian traveller.

Tourists from China largest contributor

Chinese tourists took up the bulk of foreign tourist spending, with a total of 1.7718 trillion yen (S$21.76 billion) spent by Chinese travellers in Japan, in 2019.

That’s a whopping 36.8 per cent, making up more than one-third of foreign travellers’ spending in the country.

Damn.

