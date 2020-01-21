fbpx

Back

S’porean travellers spent more than S$1 billion in Japan last year

Growing population of weaboos across the world.

Julia Yeo | January 21, 06:54 pm

Events

Share

A press release by the Japan Tourism Agency on Jan. 17, 2020 reported that foreign tourists in Japan spent a total of 4.8113 trillion yen (about S$59.1 billion) in 2019, the highest-ever amount spent in total by foreign travellers in Japan in a year.

S’poreans spent more than S$1 billion in Japan last year

Singaporeans did a pretty significant job in contributing to that total, with Singaporean travellers spending a total of 85.6 billion yen (roughly S$1.05 billion) in Japan, becoming the 10th highest-spending nation of travellers to Japan.

Photo via Japan Tourism Agency

That’s approximately 1.8 per cent.

The total expenditure of Singaporean travellers in Japan increased by 10.3 billion yen (around S$130 million), a sharp 13.8 per cent spike from 2018 .

A large portion was spent on accommodation (31.7 billion yen), followed by food (21 billion yen) and shopping (20.6 billion yen).

The average Singaporean traveller spent about 174,534 yen (S$2,100) in Japan, while individual Australian tourists spent the most, averaging at about 249,128 yen (S$3,000) per Australian traveller.

Tourists from China largest contributor

Chinese tourists took up the bulk of foreign tourist spending, with a total of 1.7718 trillion yen (S$21.76 billion) spent by Chinese travellers in Japan, in 2019.

That’s a whopping 36.8 per cent, making up more than one-third of foreign travellers’ spending in the country.

Damn.

Top image via shaun.h_/IG, tankensurujapan/IG

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

✈️🏨
Get up to 50% OFF your hotel and flights here

🧧🤑
Instant $88 lucky draw to get cashback for your CNY clothes

🍣🍤
$1.50 unagi sushi?!? Don’t say we bojio

📟📲
Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Old Chang Kee selling hawker food, frozen food & snacks at Woodlands headquarters on Jan. 22, 2020

Nice.

January 21, 07:21 pm

Chinese city names & shames people wearing PJs outside their homes as it's 'uncivilised behaviour'

No longer wise to take a walk around your neighbourhood in your jammies.

January 21, 06:42 pm

Tin Pei Ling urges people not to share 'crass' doctored banner photo of her

She described it as too crass.

January 21, 06:05 pm

Japanese model who divorced husband after spending S$12 million of his money is now pregnant

She said she will work hard at being a single mum.

January 21, 05:42 pm

Progress S'pore Party's Michelle Lee asks IPS speakers about 'rivalry' between Hong Kong & S'pore

Bilahari Kausikan reminded the audience that the British ruled Hong Kong as a colony, not a democracy.

January 21, 05:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close