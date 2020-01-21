S’porean travellers spent more than S$1 billion in Japan last year
Growing population of weaboos across the world.
Upsurge
A press release by the Japan Tourism Agency on Jan. 17, 2020 reported that foreign tourists in Japan spent a total of 4.8113 trillion yen (about S$59.1 billion) in 2019, the highest-ever amount spent in total by foreign travellers in Japan in a year.
S’poreans spent more than S$1 billion in Japan last year
Singaporeans did a pretty significant job in contributing to that total, with Singaporean travellers spending a total of 85.6 billion yen (roughly S$1.05 billion) in Japan, becoming the 10th highest-spending nation of travellers to Japan.
That’s approximately 1.8 per cent.
The total expenditure of Singaporean travellers in Japan increased by 10.3 billion yen (around S$130 million), a sharp 13.8 per cent spike from 2018 .
A large portion was spent on accommodation (31.7 billion yen), followed by food (21 billion yen) and shopping (20.6 billion yen).
The average Singaporean traveller spent about 174,534 yen (S$2,100) in Japan, while individual Australian tourists spent the most, averaging at about 249,128 yen (S$3,000) per Australian traveller.
Tourists from China largest contributor
Chinese tourists took up the bulk of foreign tourist spending, with a total of 1.7718 trillion yen (S$21.76 billion) spent by Chinese travellers in Japan, in 2019.
That’s a whopping 36.8 per cent, making up more than one-third of foreign travellers’ spending in the country.
Damn.
Top image via shaun.h_/IG, tankensurujapan/IG
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
✈️🏨
Get up to 50% OFF your hotel and flights here
🧧🤑
Instant $88 lucky draw to get cashback for your CNY clothes
🍣🍤
$1.50 unagi sushi?!? Don’t say we bojio
📟📲
Technology can be scary for older folks, but it doesn’t have to be.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.