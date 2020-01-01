fbpx

S’pore ranked 16th best country in international survey, best in Southeast Asia

Not bad.

Sulaiman Daud | January 21, 12:40 pm

Singapore has been ranked the 16th best country in the world, according to an international survey.

US News reported that the 2020 Best Countries Ranking, conducted by the BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, ranked Singapore number 16 on metrics such as Entrepreneurship, Quality of Life, Citizenship, and Business.

Other characteristics such as Cultural Influence, Adventure, and Heritage were also considered.

Methodology

A set of 65 country attributes, or terms that can be used to describe a country which are relevant to the success of a modern nation, were identified.

Attributes were presented in a survey of more than 20,000 people from around the world.

Participants then assessed how closely they associated an attribute with a nation.

Singapore’s report card

Singapore ranked highly in categories like Movers, which rates the country’s capacity for growth, and Open For Business, or the ease of setting up a business here.

It did less well on the Citizenship metric, which ranks human rights, gender equality, and other freedoms, and Power, which tracks the country’s military and global influence.

Singapore also scored 0.7 out of 10 on the “Sexy” scale, a sub-category of Adventure.

Still, our overall ranking of 16 was enough to make us the best country in Southeast Asia, and ahead of countries like South Korea, Brazil, the UAE and Italy.

Switzerland was ranked the best country in the world, with Canada, Japan, Germany and Australia rounding out the top five.

Photo by Adhitya Andanu from Pexels

 

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

