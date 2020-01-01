S’pore lady charged twice for Scoot flight requests S$600 refund, gets Scoot voucher instead

Rachel Tan booked a S$600 flight to Melbourne in November 2019.

While booking her flight, she was double charged for her ticket, which basically means you pay double while trying to purchase a ticket.

Advertisement

Tan requested for a credit card refund, which took five weeks to process.

According to their site though, the process is seven business days for credit card purchases, although it is not clear if the same duration applies to refunds from being double charged.

Nevertheless, the request was made.

Five weeks later though, Tan noticed that the requested refund had not shown up in her balance.

Instead, she received an email.

The email informed her that the refund would come in the form of a Scoot voucher, with a validity of one year.

Why the trouble

While refunds are part of the Scoot experience, this one could have been made more difficult by the fact that Tan had booked a non-refundable ticket.

Tan said that a Scoot personnel had told her that “it was in good will that (she) was even refunded anything”.

Now the problem Tan took with this was that it was not of her own volition that she was charged twice for her one ticket to Melbourne, but rather due to a technical issue with the system.

Advertisement

The officer then claimed that Tan had been the one who had agreed to a voucher refund.

Tan asked for the recorded call, but according to her, she had been largely ignored since then.

Here’s a succinct summary of why this might anger someone:

“I’m greatly upset at this because I did not cancel nor change my flight, scoot put their hands in my wallet and took out more than what was agreed upon. To me that’s an equivalent to stealing or at the very least a dishonest practice.”

Thus this post.

On Jan. 15, Scoot reached out to Tan with this offer:

“The CSO said that in order to get back my refund by credit card. I will have to pay a $50 administration fee.”

Advertisement

An offer Tan rejected as she felt “Scoot should incur the cost for their own negligence”.

She further pointed to the many hours she spent “emailing back and forth”.

The comments on Tan’s post were unanimously in support of Tan, who they felt had been rather hard done by.

Tan herself made it rather clear that the technical issue itself wasn’t the problem but the handling of the refund had been quite poorly carried out.

As for what Tan can do, while Scoot remains a viable option to get the refund, failing that, the next step might be to go to the bank.

Today wrote a piece explaining what one can do to reverse a charge:

“Bank staff will ask for details about the transaction so they can decide whether they can do a chargeback. They may also ask for a letter, a copy of your credit card receipt, or other documents to strengthen your case, which is why it is important to keep a record of your purchases. Once they have the information, they’ll review the dispute and decide whether they can charge back the transaction.”

The Association of Banks in Singapore, however, did suggest that customers be as prompt as possible as “most banks will require cardholders to submit a dispute resolution form within 14 days from the card statement date”.

The Scoot team had apparently promised to get back to her by Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

It is unclear if the issue has been resolved.

Mothership has reached out to both Tan and Scoot, and will update the article accordingly.

Advertisement

Image from Scoot