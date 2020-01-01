fbpx

CEO’s pet rabbit flew business class from San Francisco to Japan

Living the high life.

Julia Yeo | January 21, 11:26 am

An eight-year-old rabbit, named Coco, got to enjoy the good life alongside its owner flying business class on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Kyoto.

Lounging in business class, nibbling nuts & croissant

While Coco’s business class experience happened back in 2018, photos of the pet rabbit lounging on an airplane seat with champagne, croissant and nuts went viral recently.

Rabbit flying business class, eating croissant
Photo via Ogawa Takako/FB

Her owner, Ogawa Takako, the CEO of analytics startup Panalyt Japan, told Insider.

“I was returning to Japan, resigning from to start my new career. I couldn’t leave her in the States, so I took her back with me,” Ogawa said.

Previously, Ogawa was working in Google for three years, and brought Coco along with her from Japan to the United States.

Registered pet as emotional support animal

According to Insider, Ogawa registered Coco as an emotional support animal, allowing her to bring her pet rabbit onto the flight.

Thus, it cost just US$100 (S$135) for Ogawa to bring her rabbit onto the flight, in a special case.

Later, the flight attendant informed Ogawa that there would be nobody sitting beside her on the 11-hour flight, thus Coco was allowed to use the seat beside Ogawa.

“I thought it was super nice of the flight attendants to let her use the unoccupied cubicle next to me, and for bringing her treats throughout the trip,” said Ogawa, adding that other flight attendants would also walk by to visit the pet rabbit.

Coco was pretty well-behaved. Although Ogawa brought pet sheets just in case, the rabbit didn’t make a mess throughout the flight.

However, it doesn’t seem like the rabbit will be flying anymore. Ogawa told Insider that Coco might be getting too old to fly, as the rabbit is almost nine years old.

Top image via Ogawa Takako/FB

