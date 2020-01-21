fbpx

Japanese model who divorced husband after spending S$12 million of his money is now pregnant

She said she will work hard at being a single mum.

Kayla Wong | January 21, 05:42 pm

Japanese model Sari Kato, who recently divorced her husband one week into her marriage after spending 1 billion yen (S$12 million) of his money, is now pregnant.

Found out she might be pregnant after visiting a cosmetic surgeon

In a video released on Sunday, Jan. 19, Kato apologised for a previous video which she shot with her cameraman, whose name is unknown.

In the video, Kato had just found out that she was pregnant.

The cameraman received plenty of flak for he appeared to treat her pregnancy news flippantly, and constantly asked her probing questions.

Many commenters felt that he was being insensitive, especially in her vulnerable moment.

Visited cosmetic surgeon

The video was shot after the pair made a trip to a cosmetic surgery clinic, where a cosmetic surgeon ascertained that Kato did not have any plastic surgery done on her face, nor her breasts.

Screengrab via Kato Sari/YouTube

When the doctor said it was possible for pregnant women to have rather large breasts, Kato commented that she had not had her period for the past four months.

Screengrab via Kato Sari/YouTube

That was why Kato proceeded to have a checkup at the hospital on another day, after which she found out she was definitely pregnant.

Kato did not reveal who the father of her unborn child was, and even seemed unsure who he could be.

However, she was resolute in her decision to give birth to her baby, even if she had to bring up her child by herself.

Screengrab via Kato Sari/YouTube

Will work hard as a single mother

In the apology video, Kato said she was sorry for the negative feedback received for the video where she revealed she was pregnant.

She also apologised on behalf of her cameraman, and said she would take care not to repeat the same mistake in future videos.

GIF adapted via Kato Sari/YouTube

Kato decided to raise her baby by herself, rather than to go for an abortion. She also said she will work hard from now on as a “single mother”.

Despite her apology, Japanese commenters still remained upset that it was her who apologised, and not the cameraman, whom they deemed to be at fault.

But in contrast with the heavy criticism Kato received for the video where she revealed she divorced her husband after he told her to cut down on spending, many netizens expressed their support for her.

You can watch her apology video here:

