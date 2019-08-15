fbpx

S’pore couple transforms 3-room HDB flat into ultra-minimalist home

No sofa, no TV, no problem.

Tanya Ong | January 20, 06:09 pm

While most of us can hardly keep our homes organised, this Singapore couple has dedicated themselves to maintaining a clutter-free home.

Minimalist 3-room flat

A Singapore couple known as Glo and HL gave a tour of their ultra-minimalist 3-room HDB flat in a YouTube video.

The video, which was uploaded in August last year, explained that they have been “trying to be more conscious about the stuff that (they) own”.

Living room and dining table

Here’s a look at their living room, featuring bean bags, a media rack, a utility shelf, and an exercise space with gymnastic rings:

Welcome to the favorite ♥️ part of our home: the living room. Or as we prefer to call it, the "Event Space". When we're expecting guests, we'll pull out the dining table and chairs (that has legs that are easy to attach/detach). Otherwise, the space is generally empty and open, perfect for doing cartwheels 😏 when the urge strikes. One of the main goals when conceptualizing our home was that it needed to be conducive to living an active lifestyle, and we think this turned out perfect! The gymnastics rings has really become a statement piece of our home. When not working out or entertaining guests, the comfy bean bags are where you're most likely to find us. We'll sneak in some Netflix time, or just relax and listen to some music. 😌 Ah, happy days! Tour our living room and the rest of home in our latest YouTube video! Link in bio

Instead of having a TV, the couple has a projector, which projects videos or movies on to a blank wall:

ThoughtworthyCo / YouTube.

Their living room also doubles up as a flexible space that allows them to set up a dining table when they have guests over.

They added that the table can be dismantled easily and kept in the storage room when not in use.

ThoughtworthyCo / YouTube.

Kitchen

They also have an open kitchen, and a counter where they usually have their meals:

Here is where our resident Chief Glutton👩‍🍳, HL, spends most of her time. Our kitchen is usually what gets the most praise from our guests. The openness of the kitchen makes it feel more spacious than it really is. The visually interesting pegboard doesn't only look nice, it's super functional and takes up very little space. Once we're done cooking🥦🍳, the bar counter is also right where we devour our piping hot meal. We also decided against installing too much storage, as it would only give the hoarders in us an excuse to hide stuff 😆 that we don't need. Visit our kitchen and the rest of our apartment virtually in our latest YouTube video.🎥 Link in bio. – 📷 Stealing a few tricks from @memena_lee & @art.komorebi 😏😏

Rooms

They chose the smaller room to be their bedroom.

The bedroom has a bed with extra storage space beneath, as well as a wardrobe:

ThoughtworthyCo / YouTube.

And their second room, which they use as a work space:

ThoughtworthyCo / YouTube.

The couple highlighted that their decision to sit on the floor was a deliberate one.

They explained that sitting on the floor is not only “pretty comfortable”, but has also provided them with more options in terms of choosing how to sit.

This means that they do not spend all day sitting in the same position.

Here’s their full YouTube video, which has over 1.3 million views:

Top photo via Thoughtworthyco/IG

