M’sian boy, 3, youngest person to qualify for Mensa with 142 IQ score

His mother said that her son was just a typical three-year-old.

Julia Yeo | January 23, 02:57 pm

A three-year-old Malaysian boy living in the United Kingdom has become the youngest member to join Mensa UK, Mensa officials said.

Youngest to qualify for Mensa

Muhammad Haryz Nadzim was invited to join Mensa after meeting with a psychologist, scoring 142 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test.

This score placed him in the 99.7th percentile, his mother, Nur Anira Asyikin, told CNN.

According to the Mensa UK website, an individual must “demonstrate an IQ in the top 2 per cent of the population” to become a member.

The supervised Mensa IQ test is designed for children and adults above 10-and-a-half years old.

For children younger than 10, they need to be assessed by an educational psychologist to determine their IQ score.

Along with his evaluation by a psychologist, Haryz’ score on the Stanford-Binet played a large role in his acceptance to British Mensa, Mensa spokesperson Charles Brown told CNN.

The test consists of a combination of math, reading, memorisation, and logical thinking questions.

Enjoys playing with lego & Play-Doh

According to Anira, the family knew that the toddler was special even before Mensa confirmed it.

While he was enrolled in Kumon’s after-school math and reading programme, he became part of the honour roll for advanced students in both subjects.

While Haryz’s mother calls him her “mini brainbox”, she also said that her son was very much like any typical three-year-old.

She told CNN: “He really loves painting and reading books, really anything arts and crafts. He loves playing with Legos and Play-Doh especially…”

“He’s not only good at academics, but he’s just like other children who loves playing and growing up. We know he will give so much back to society in the future.”

Haryz currently has 3,000 followers on Instagram and about 3,500 subscribers on YouTube, where he reads to his audience.

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

