R-chord Hsieh’s wife suing him & new girlfriend, demanding S$180,000 compensation
She claimed that they were extremely open about their affair despite him being married.
Upsurge
R-chord Hsieh’s wife is suing her husband and his livestreamer girlfriend, Liya.
Suing husband and girlfriend
According to an Instagram post on Jan. 13, Keanna Taiyh said that she would be suing them.
Keanna stated that Hsieh and Liya had pursued a romantic relationship, even though Hsieh was already married. She also claimed that they would display their affections publicly by holding hands and kissing.
Keanna alleged that the blow from the affair caused her to suffer from a miscarriage.
R.chord Hsieh’s wife suffered miscarriage 39 days into pregnancy, suspected from stress of husband’s affair
Keanna is demanding NT$4.2million (S$180,187) compensation, and the figure she is demanding appears to be no accident as well.
She said that she deliberately chose the figure “420”, because it references April 20 (4/20) as “his favourite” date.
4/20, or April 20, is known as ‘weed day’ in cannabis culture.
This is her Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
今天正式的向法院提出訴狀！ 對於謝和弦與陳莉涵小姐兩人提出共同「侵害配偶權」的訴訟。謝和弦至今仍是本人配偶，卻和陳莉涵小姐以男女朋友身份為交往，多次公開牽手、親吻，甚至同居，造成懷有身孕的本人深受打擊，也因此無法保住肚子中的寶寶，為了捍衛本人配偶之權利，以及身為公眾人物應有的態度，本人經過再三考慮，因此決定訴諸法律，以示公道。 . 但由於本人調皮個性使然，在捍衛自己權利與公義同時，我依然幽默又貼心的將求償金額提為420萬。 . . #畢竟4月20號是你最愛的國際大麻日 #送給因為自身的脫序_成為醫療用大麻合法化航道上_最佳豬隊友的你 . #新年快樂
Around the same time, Hsieh also uploaded a video to YouTube saying: “Thank you, my money-loving ex-wife”.
Tensions between the couple
Keanna and Hsieh appear to be in an ongoing conflict since she reported him to the authorities for marijuana usage last year.
Hsieh subsequently announced his intention to file for divorce, and openly admitted to dating Liya.
Liya has appeared in one of his music videos, uploaded on Jan. 6.
Around the same time, Hsieh also removed the official music video of the song “Thanks for your love” that he wrote for and featured Keanna in it.
Earlier in Jan. this year, Kenna took to Instagram to slam the couple, suggesting that Liya was only in a relationship with her husband for the fame.
Around a week ago, Hsieh had also uploaded a video of what is presumably boxes of Keanna’s packed-up belongings, with the video caption reading “my biggest regret in life is knowing you, KT”:
He had also apparently gotten a tattoo of Keanna’s face covered up:
Related story:
R.chord Hsieh wants to divorce pregnant wife after 3 years of marriage, admits to dating livestreamer
Top photo via Keanna Taiyh/IG, YouTube video screenshot
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.