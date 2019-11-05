R.chord Hsieh wants to divorce pregnant wife after 3 years of marriage, admits to dating livestreamer

32-year-old Taiwanese singer Hsieh Ho-hsien, better known as R.chord, has admitted to an extra-marital affair.

This was following his arrest a week ago, when ETToday reported that Hsieh’s wife, Keanna Taiyh, reported him to the police for drug use.

Shaken by the incident, she reportedly couldn’t stop crying as the police took him away.

It was not the first time he was caught for drugs, and he has admitted to previous instances of drug use.

Admitted to relationship with livestreamer

A week ago, Hsieh posted an Instagram video on his account showing him and Taiwanese livestreamer Liya sitting next to each other, singing as he played the guitar.

The tagged location was at Grand View Resort Beitou.

When Taiwan Apple Daily got in touch Hsieh asking him about his relationship with Liya, he said:

“I’ve posted us on social media, this proves that I dare to love and hate, and I love fiercely. I want to tell the world about all the women I’ve ever loved before. I just love her (Liya), and I’m fair to every woman.”

He also added that Liya is “very obedient”, and listens to him.

“Even if she doesn’t talk to me, she will sit quietly by my side, and she even helps me pack my clothes and my suitcase,” he added.

Wife pregnant, but he intends to get a divorce

According to Taiwan Apple Daily, Hsieh found out that his wife, Keanna, was pregnant in November, and said that she has been giving him a lot of pressure because of the kid.

He said that he can accept that if his child does not want to acknowledge a father who takes drugs.

“I’ve smoked weed, and stayed in jail for a night, what else do I have to worry about? I am a person with no future.”

He also told Taiwan Apple Daily that he will “definitely divorce” his wife.

However, he does not intend to marry Liya as he’s been “traumatised”.

Hsieh & Keanna

Hsieh and Keanna got married in 2016, and have also publicly displayed their affection for each other.

Hsieh also wrote a song “Thank you for loving me” for his wife, where she made an appearance in the music video in 2016:

According to screenshots of Hsieh’s Facebook on Dec. 6, he apparently said: “Thank you for loving me, but I prefer weed”.

Top photo via IG/Keanna Taiyh & Liya

