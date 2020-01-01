fbpx

Back

Li Shengwu unfriends cousin Li Hongyi, pulls out of legal proceedings with AGC

The post was made two days before CNY eve, a day for reunion dinner.

Joshua Lee | January 22, 09:25 pm

Events

Share

Lee Hsien Yang’s son Li Shengwu is no longer Facebook friends with his cousin, the son of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Li Hongyi.

Making the announcement via a Facebook post on Jan. 22, the 35-year-old Assistant Professor of Economics at Harvard University also said that he will no longer be participating in the legal proceedings brought against him by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC)

Prosecuted for 2017 Facebook post

Li is currently being prosecuted by the AGC for allegedly scandalising the judiciary with a private Facebook post.

In his July 2017 post, Li expressed his opinions of the Singapore judicial system, which he asserted has an impact on international media reporting.

The private post was not publicly accessible but one of his Facebook friends took a screen shot of it. This screen shot was later shared on social media by other groups.

Li Shengwu calls S’pore govt “petty” after AGC said it’s looking into his Facebook post

“This prosecution has continued for years, and during that time the AGC has submitted thousands of pages of legal documents over one paragraph on social media,” wrote Li.

Alleged “unusual conduct” by AGC

Li also shared more recent updates to the proceedings in his post, highlighting some allegedly “unusual conduct” by the AGC.

According to him, the AGC applied to strike out parts of his defence affidavit so that they will not be considered during the trial.

Li claimed that AGC wants these portions sealed in the court record “so that the public cannot know what the removed parts contain”.

Separately, Li also pointed to the example of AGC attempting to apply the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act — which only took effect in October 2017 — retroactively against him as proof of said unusual conduct.

It was rejected by the court.

He ended his post by saying that he will not continue to participate in the proceedings against him, in light of these events.

“I will not dignify the AGC’s conduct by my participation,” he wrote.

Top images via Li Shengwu and Overseas Singaporean Unit/YouTube. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

School principal, 38, arrested for gold store armed robbery that killed 3, including 2-year-old boy

The shooter had fled on a motorcycle after the robbery.

January 22, 09:18 pm

Piers Morgan slammed for mocking Chinese language on live TV

People were not amused.

January 22, 08:46 pm

MOH issues travel advisory for Wuhan, recommends caution when travelling to rest of China

If you do visit China, please exercise proper personal hygiene.

January 22, 08:04 pm

Coca-Cola Strawberry available at 7-Eleven S'pore outlets from Jan. 23, 2020

New flavour to try.

January 22, 07:38 pm

S'pore dietician advises limiting hotpots to 1-2 times a month, especially those with spicy broths & processed food

For those whose new year resolution is to lead a healthier lifestyle, take note.

January 22, 07:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close