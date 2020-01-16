fbpx

World’s largest Sephora store opens in Kuala Lumpur

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 20, 02:15 pm

The world’s largest Sephora opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 18, 2020.

The store is around 17,000 square feet, which according to Malay Mail, is about 6,000 square feet larger than their largest store in North America.

For comparison, the biggest heartland Sephora store in Singapore comes in at 5,300 sq ft.

Here it is.

Image from Kayli Ong

According to Inside Retail Asia, it stocks over 10,000 products from 100 brands.

The three storey megastore features the brand’s first Beauty Loft in Southeast Asia.

There is also a photography studio and a private event lounge.

Sephora Gold members can treat themselves with facial and lip treatments there, and enjoy complimentary services such as a hand massage, coffee and tea, and name engraving.

They can also have consultations with an in-house personal beauty shopper.

#ICYMI, it's less than an hour away before the largest @sephoramy Beauty Playground opens its doors at @fahrenheit88! This latest and biggest Sephora outlet carries an additional 8 premium brands, namely @lamermy, @sulwhasoo.malaysia, @maisonmargielafragrances, @aerin, @skii, @bobbibrown , @tatcha and @drunkelephant. On top of that, there's a Tech corner where you can try out the Skincredible Mobile Skin Analysis and new Perk! Facial and Lips services by Sephora; the Sephora Beauty Loft (exclusive to Gold Beauty Pass members) where you can enjoy an array of personalised services; a lounge area for special events; and a Beauty Studio for creators to take those Insta-worthy shots!

The largest @sephoramy flagship store in Malaysia will open its door at Fahrenheit88 KL today. Spanning over 17,000 sq ft., Sephora Fahrenheit88 is the largest beauty playground which houses over 100 brands, incl. 8 brands which are available only at the flagship store i.e. the much awaited Drunk Elephant and Tatcha which is a first in the Malaysian market, as well as Bobbi Brown, La Mer, SK-II, Sulwhasoo, Aerin, and Maison Margiela. Make sure you're in queue to get the first hand experience on this new Sephora flagship store. Be among the first in queue to win gift vouchers and goodies bags on the opening day. First 10 shoppers in the queue will receive a complimentary personal shopper service. Gold members can enjoy privileged services at a private dedicated area, Beauty Loft which is located on the 1st floor. Don't forget to check out Sephora Lounge — an event space, and The Studio — a photography studio which are also located on the 1st floor.

Limited edition CNY themed makeup products are also available:

Here’s the location of the mall.

Address: 179, Jalan Gading, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Monday to Thursday: 10am – 10pm
Friday and Saturday: 10am – 11pm
Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Image from Kayli Ong and Pamper.My

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

