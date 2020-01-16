World’s largest Sephora store opens in Kuala Lumpur

Upsurge
The world’s largest Sephora opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 18, 2020.
The store is around 17,000 square feet, which according to Malay Mail, is about 6,000 square feet larger than their largest store in North America.
For comparison, the biggest heartland Sephora store in Singapore comes in at 5,300 sq ft.
According to Inside Retail Asia, it stocks over 10,000 products from 100 brands.
The three storey megastore features the brand’s first Beauty Loft in Southeast Asia.
There is also a photography studio and a private event lounge.
Sephora Gold members can treat themselves with facial and lip treatments there, and enjoy complimentary services such as a hand massage, coffee and tea, and name engraving.
They can also have consultations with an in-house personal beauty shopper.
Limited edition CNY themed makeup products are also available:
Here’s the location of the mall.
Address: 179, Jalan Gading, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Monday to Thursday: 10am – 10pm
Friday and Saturday: 10am – 11pm
Sunday: 10am – 10pm
Image from Kayli Ong and Pamper.My
