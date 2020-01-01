fbpx

ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from Jan. 24, 2020

Heavy traffic is anticipated due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Sulaiman Daud | January 24, 11:01 am

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Jan. 24 that temperature screening checks will be implemented at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

This will take place from noon on Jan. 24 onwards.

The ICA said this is in response to the development of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, and the anticipated increase in the travel volume leading up to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Previously on Jan. 23, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the first confirmed case of the virus in Singapore.

MOH confirms 1st case of Wuhan virus in S’pore

Checking procedures

Travellers arriving at the land checkpoints will have to undergo temperature screening conducted by on-site healthcare assistants.

Suspect cases will be referred to hospitals for further assessment.

Travellers are advised to follow the instructions of the ICA officers. The different methods are as follows:

Bus

Travellers will be screened at the alighting bus concourse or bus hall before immigration counters. Bus drivers will be screened at the security check area.

Train

Travellers will be screened at the alighting platform before entering the train hall for immigration clearance.

Car

Travellers are required to wind down their car windows for temperature screening at the security check area before immigration counters.

Motorcycle

Travellers are required to remove their helmets for temperature screening at the security check area after immigration counters.

Lorry

Travellers will be screened at the cargo platforms or immigration counters.

Be patient and expect delays

Delays are expected due to the combination of high traffic volume and the implementation of the checks.

Travellers are advised to check out the traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

If you’re passing through the checkpoints, your patience and understanding is requested as the ICA officers perform their duties.

The ICA has put up health advisories at both checkpoints to advise travellers of the necessary precautions to take when travelling to or arriving from China.

The ICA added: “Given the evolving situation and ongoing investigations in China, Singapore residents who need to travel to the affected areas are advised to regularly check MOH’s website (www.moh.gov.sg) for updates.”

“Travellers to China are also advised to stay vigilant, monitor developments and heed the advice of the local Chinese authorities while in China.”

Top image by Sulaiman Daud.

 

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

