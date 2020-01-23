S’porean guy advertises his CNY boyfriend service from S$88, +S$58 for BTO status
He later edits his post to say that he's just kidding.
As is the norm for recent years, a Singaporean male has listed his services as a boyfriend for rent during CNY.
Byrant Luo, who decided to “advertise” himself this year, has gathered more 570 shares since his Facebook post was uploaded on Jan. 22.
Add-on services
The advertisement lists his prices and services, starting from S$88/hour for a minimum of two hours.
You can also add services like hand-holding and even kissing, although they do not come cheap.
“Meet parents: S$88/ hour (min. two hours)
Meet parents and be super charming, show like I’m the perfect husband material: +S$188
Hold hands in front of relatives: S$58
Hug in front of relatives: S$68
Kiss in front of relatives: S$188”
One particularly useful add-on is the BTO status for S$58, where the renter will be able to tell their relatives that they have BTO-ed with Luo.
Besides being paid by the renter, Luo will also get to keep the red packets from visitations.
If the red packet money he collects exceeds S$200, Luo says that he will also feed his “partner” during dinner and cook for them during steamboat sessions.
Those who book him by Jan. 23 will get 8 per cent off the total bill.
Luo adds that he will not engage in sexual relations.
Just a joke
About one day later, however, Luo updates his post with a disclaimer: “Guys I’m only kidding ok! I’m under qualified to be escort lolllll.”
Nonetheless, his post has attracted 340 comments at the time of writing.
One potential customer found him “cute”:
Seems like Luo is popular with the older demographic as well:
However, he also said that there has been no business enquiries so far:
Also:
…Too late.
