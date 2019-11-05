29-year-old assistant professor wins M’sia’s first esports gold at SEA Games

Yew Weng Kean, or Wkyew90, became one of the first esports gold medalist at the SEA Games.

The assistant professor at Heriot Watt University triumphed over Thailand’s Popian Werit 3-1 in the Hearthstone final.

Fun fact, he used the same photo for both his faculty picture and his athlete photo for the SEA Games.

Damn endearing.

While Yew had been beaten by Singapore’s Chew Khai Kiat, who later went on to secure bronze, earlier on in the qualifying round, he turned the tables on him during the Lower Bracket finals.

Basically, lose once, get sent down to Lower Brackets, lose another time, you’re out.

Yew didn’t lose again.

Syed Saddiq congratulated Yew on becoming Malaysia’s first eports gold medallist. He was also there with Yew’s parents to support and encourage him throughout the competition.

Here are the first three rounds of the overall finals:

And his ultimate triumph.

Congrats.

Esports SEA Games

Esports is making its debut at the SEA Games this year.

Razer is the official esports partner for the 2019 SEA Games.

Image from Saddiq’s Instagram and Heriot Watt University