29-year-old assistant professor wins M’sia’s first esports gold at SEA Games
Can play games in his class, tell him it is out of respect.
Yew Weng Kean, or Wkyew90, became one of the first esports gold medalist at the SEA Games.
The assistant professor at Heriot Watt University triumphed over Thailand’s Popian Werit 3-1 in the Hearthstone final.
Fun fact, he used the same photo for both his faculty picture and his athlete photo for the SEA Games.
Damn endearing.
While Yew had been beaten by Singapore’s Chew Khai Kiat, who later went on to secure bronze, earlier on in the qualifying round, he turned the tables on him during the Lower Bracket finals.
Basically, lose once, get sent down to Lower Brackets, lose another time, you’re out.
Yew didn’t lose again.
Syed Saddiq congratulated Yew on becoming Malaysia’s first eports gold medallist. He was also there with Yew’s parents to support and encourage him throughout the competition.
Dr. Yew Weng Kean adalah Professor Madya di Heriot-Watt University. Beliau juga dikenali sebagai "Wkyew" adalah pemain esports Malaysia pertama yang berjaya merangkul Emas dalam sejarah Sukan SEA negara. 🥇 Beliau baru berkahwin dan ibu bapa beliau datang menyokong Dr Yew. Saya sendiri duduk menyokong bersama bapa beliau yang menimang cucu sepanjang perlawanan berlangsung. Seorang professional dalam Hearthstone, adik beliau juga menaruh minat sama dalam Hearthstone & juga bekerja dalam industri tenaga! Tahniah Dr! You have made Malaysians proud! 🇲🇾🐯
Here are the first three rounds of the overall finals:
And his ultimate triumph.
Congrats.
Esports is making its debut at the SEA Games this year.
Razer is the official esports partner for the 2019 SEA Games.
Image from Saddiq’s Instagram and Heriot Watt University
