CNB seizes around S$113,000 worth of heroin in Woodlands, 2 S’poreans arrested

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

According to a Central Narcotics Bureau press release today (Nov. 12), he was arrested in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 13 on Dec. 11, 2019.

Drugs estimated to be worth S$113,000

CNB officers then escorted him to a second floor unit, where they discovered 1,415g of heroin, a bottle of methadone and S$11,000 in cash.

A 42-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser was also arrested within the unit.

The suspect’s sling bag was also found to contain about 25g of ‘Ice’ and 168g of heroin. Another 2g of heroin was found in his jeans pocket.

CNB stated that the estimated worth of the drugs seized in this operation is about S$113,000.

The 1,585g of heroin seized in this operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 754 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.

