White Rabbit milk drink available at 7-Eleven S’pore for S$2 from Dec. 16, 2019
Childhood in a sip.
The popular White Rabbit candy comes in many forms, including milk.
White Rabbit candy milk available in China for S$1.30 a pack
White Rabbit milk in Singapore
And here’s some good news for fans of White Rabbit: The White Rabbit milk is finally coming to Singapore.
Speaking to Mothership, a 7-Eleven representative shared that the limited edition beverage will be progressively available in 7-Eleven outlets from Dec. 16, 2019.
A 200ml pack of the drink will retail for S$2.
Milk blend
Previously, the drink has been advertised with the slogan, “Seven White Rabbit candies is equivalent to one cup of milk”.
It is classified as a “milk blend”, containing cow’s milk, water, granulated sugar, whipped cream, and food flavouring among other things.
Not overly sweet
If you’re wondering what the milk tastes like, it is described to be “rich but not overly sweet”.
Just nice for people who grew up with the nostalgic childhood treat.
Top image from 7-Eleven Singapore and birkahve_jp on Instagram
