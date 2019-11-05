fbpx

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android & iPhone operating systems from Feb. 1, 2020

Make sure you update your operating system.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 13, 03:38 pm

Messaging application giant WhatsApp recently released an update detailing recommended operating systems for WhatsApp.

The notice also listed some of the older operating systems will not support the use of WhatsApp next year.

Recommended operating systems for WhatsApp

The WhatsApp notice wrote that the devices with the following operating systems are recommended:

  • Android running OS 4.0.3+
  • iPhone running iOS 9+
  • Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

If you are installing WhatsApp with these operating systems for the first time, do note that WhatsApp can be activated only with one phone number on one device at a time.

A verification code will be sent to the phone number.

You cannot transfer your chat history between messaging platforms but you can export your chat history from other platforms as an email attachment.

Operating systems cease supporting WhatsApp

These operating systems and devices will not support the use of WhatsApp in the near future:

  • Android versions 2.3.7 and older from February 1, 2020
  • iOS 8 and older from February 1, 2020
  • All Windows phones operating systems will not support the use of WhatsApp after December 31, 2019

For these operating systems, users cannot create new accounts and reverify existing accounts.

WhatsApp explained that some features on the app might stop functioning at any time as they are no longer actively developing the app for the aforementioned operating systems.

Read more here.

Top photo via Pixabay

 

