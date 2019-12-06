Michelin-starred ramen Tsuta having 1-for-1 in S’pore from Dec. 20 – 22, 2019

One Michelin-starred ramen Tsuta will be having a one-for-one promotion from Dec. 20 to 22, 2019.

This is in conjunction with their launch of their tonkotsu series, which comes in three flavours — Tonkotsu, Kurobishio, and Mala.

The promotion applies only to these new ramen, and is valid at their Funan Mall, VivoCity, and Tai Seng outlets.

Those who want to stand a chance to win a S$50 dining voucher from Tsuta can just post a photo of their ramen on Instagram.

You’ll have to follow @tsutasingapore and tag #tsutasingapore though.

A winner will be chosen at the end of each day from Dec. 20 to 30.

Black pork bone, black garlic oil, and mala

The Tonkotsu Soba (S$12) broth is made with black pork bone and trotter, and boiled for five hours.

The result is a “fragrant and collagen-rich” flavour.

The Kurobishio Tonkotsu Soba (S$13) is also known as black garlic oil.

Each bowl comes with black pepper minced pork, fried garlic chips, and black fungus mushroom.

Finally, the Mala Tonkotsu Soba (S$13) uses the same pork broth base, but pairs it with mala oil that features a mix of spices, such as sichuan peppercorn, cinnamon stick, star anise, and dried chili flakes.

The salt level for the first flavour can be customised, while the spice flavour for the other two can be adjusted to your preference as well.

One-for-one outlets

Funan Mall

109 North Bridge Rd #01-04 , Singapore 179097

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Vivocity

1 Harbourfront Walk B2-29A, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Tai Seng

18 Tai Seng Street, #01-01, Singapore 539775

Opening Hours:

Monday to Wednesday, 11am – 3pm, 5pm – 9pm

Thursday to Sunday, Public Holidays, 11am – 9pm

Top image via Tsuta Singapore