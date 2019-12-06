fbpx

Michelin-starred ramen Tsuta having 1-for-1 in S’pore from Dec. 20 – 22, 2019

Queue time.

Mandy How | December 20, 10:33 am

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

One Michelin-starred ramen Tsuta will be having a one-for-one promotion from Dec. 20 to 22, 2019.

Photo via Tsuta Singapore

This is in conjunction with their launch of their tonkotsu series, which comes in three flavours — Tonkotsu, Kurobishio, and Mala.

The promotion applies only to these new ramen, and is valid at their Funan Mall, VivoCity, and Tai Seng outlets.

Photo via Tsuta Singapore
Photo via Tsuta Singapore

Those who want to stand a chance to win a S$50 dining voucher from Tsuta can just post a photo of their ramen on Instagram.

You’ll have to follow @tsutasingapore and tag #tsutasingapore though.

A winner will be chosen at the end of each day from Dec. 20 to 30.

Black pork bone, black garlic oil, and mala

Photo via Tsuta Singapore

The Tonkotsu Soba (S$12) broth is made with black pork bone and trotter, and boiled for five hours.

The result is a “fragrant and collagen-rich” flavour.

Photo via Tsuta Singapore

The Kurobishio Tonkotsu Soba (S$13) is also known as black garlic oil.

Each bowl comes with black pepper minced pork, fried garlic chips, and black fungus mushroom.

Photo via Tsuta Singapore

Finally, the Mala Tonkotsu Soba (S$13) uses the same pork broth base, but pairs it with mala oil that features a mix of spices, such as sichuan peppercorn, cinnamon stick, star anise, and dried chili flakes.

Photo via Tsuta Singapore

The salt level for the first flavour can be customised, while the spice flavour for the other two can be adjusted to your preference as well.

One-for-one outlets

Funan Mall
109 North Bridge Rd #01-04 , Singapore 179097
Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Vivocity
1 Harbourfront Walk B2-29A, Singapore 098585
Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Tai Seng
18 Tai Seng Street, #01-01, Singapore 539775
Opening Hours:
Monday to Wednesday, 11am – 3pm, 5pm – 9pm
Thursday to Sunday, Public Holidays, 11am – 9pm

Top image via Tsuta Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

