Apple CEO Tim Cook caught up with PM Lee, met Theresa Goh & other S’poreans in S’pore

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in Singapore.

Advertisement

On Dec. 11 morning, he was spotted eating chwee kueh with some photographers at Tiong Bahru market.

And while he’s in Singapore, he also appears to be busy meeting different folks from all walks of life as well.

Met PM Lee

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee said that he caught up with Cook and had a “lively exchange on how the tech scene has changed” since the previous time they met, which was about four years ago.

Advertisement

Met local students and game developers

Apart from meeting PM Lee, Cook also met some secondary school students in the Swift Accelerator Programme, where students learn how to code.

I am so impressed with the high school students in Singapore’s Swift Accelerator Program. They’ve been busy learning to code with @Tinkercademy teachers, and already have everything from AR to productivity apps live on the @AppStore! Nice work! #EveryoneCanCode pic.twitter.com/41LDv9eh1f — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2019

He also met with game developers:

Three of our amazing @AppleArcade launch titles were created right here in Singapore’s PIXEL space. Great to meet the teams at @TheGentlebros, @battlebrewpro and Tendays Studio. Your creativity and passion have captivated so many gaming fans around the world! 🎮📱📺 pic.twitter.com/yK55zXmqgd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2019

Met local musicians

Cook also met up with local musician Sezairi Sezali and Jonathan Chua from the Sam Willows.

According to Cook’s tweet on Dec. 12 morning, he said that Chua showed him around Zendyll Productions. He also got to listen to a preview of Sezairi’s new track.

Just got a preview of @sezairi’s new track She Moves — you’re going to love it! Thanks to @jonchuajx for showing me around Zendyll Productions and for giving @AppleMusic artists the space to create the music that inspires, motivates and moves us. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/J8wHxcsYb3 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2019

Advertisement

Met Theresa Goh & Mr Brown

Cook also tweeted about his meeting with Paralympian Theresa Goh, where they chatted about the Apple Watch.

When you bring everything you are to everything you do, it’s amazing what’s possible. Paralympian @theresagoh_ is a force inside and outside the pool. Loved seeing how you use Apple Watch to take your training to the next level! 🏊‍♀️⌚️ pic.twitter.com/M9NtS0mRuw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 12, 2019

During that meeting, he also spoke to local Singaporean blogger Lee Kin Mun, also known as mrbrown.

Lee posted a photo of the three of them on his Instagram, saying that it was an “honour” to meet Cook and Goh.

Cook has often held such impromptu meetups all over the world.

His latest destination before this was Japan.

There, he met with Apple developers, as well as Japanese singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino.

Top photo via FB/Lee Hsien Loong, Twitter/Tim Cook

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷🎄

This is where you can find FREE Instagrammable rooms.

🦊🐆

Are your colleagues animals in this corporate jungle you call your ‘office’?

✈️🗺️

Click here for an itinerary recommended by your fellow kiasu Singaporeans

✋😩

Have you ever felt like a boomer in your 20s?