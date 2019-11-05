fbpx

Apple CEO Tim Cook caught up with PM Lee, met Theresa Goh & other S’poreans in S’pore

Busy.

Tanya Ong | December 12, 04:08 pm

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in Singapore.

On Dec. 11 morning, he was spotted eating chwee kueh with some photographers at Tiong Bahru market.

Apple CEO Tim Cook grabs some Chwee Kueh at Tiong Bahru market with S’pore photographers

And while he’s in Singapore, he also appears to be busy meeting different folks from all walks of life as well.

Met PM Lee

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Lee said that he caught up with Cook and had a “lively exchange on how the tech scene has changed” since the previous time they met, which was about four years ago.

Met local students and game developers

Apart from meeting PM Lee, Cook also met some secondary school students in the Swift Accelerator Programme, where students learn how to code.

He also met with game developers:

Met local musicians

Cook also met up with local musician Sezairi Sezali and Jonathan Chua from the Sam Willows.

According to Cook’s tweet on Dec. 12 morning, he said that Chua showed him around Zendyll Productions. He also got to listen to a preview of Sezairi’s new track.

Met Theresa Goh & Mr Brown

Cook also tweeted about his meeting with Paralympian Theresa Goh, where they chatted about the Apple Watch.

During that meeting, he also spoke to local Singaporean blogger Lee Kin Mun, also known as mrbrown.

Lee posted a photo of the three of them on his Instagram, saying that it was an “honour” to meet Cook and Goh.

Cook has often held such impromptu meetups all over the world.

His latest destination before this was Japan.

There, he met with Apple developers, as well as Japanese singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino.

Top photo via FB/Lee Hsien Loong, Twitter/Tim Cook

 

