Thomson-East Coast Line Open House on Jan. 11, 2020 lets you check out new transit features

The first phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be operational from Jan 31, 2020.

Before that though, you can see and experience the stations for yourself during the TEL Open House on Jan. 11, 2020.

TEL Open House

The Open House runs from 9am to 9pm.

On that day, you can take free rides between the three stations in the first phase. These are Woodlands North, Woodlands, and Woodlands South.

Aside from the architectural features of the stations as well as their Art-in-Transit artwork, you will also be treated to carnival games, family activities, community performances, and a meet-and-greet session with the Thoughtful Bunch.

But the most important thing to see at the Open House would be the new signage and wayfinding features of the TEL.

These features include larger fonts, sharper colour contrast and improved sign box design. Exits are now marked by numbers instead of letters of the alphabet.

These redesigned signage will be available at all TEL stations. It will be added to older station when they are up for upgrading.

You will also see the new MRT System Map which has been refreshed to make wayfinding easier and more intuitive.

After the Open House, travellers on the TEL will be able to travel for free for three days, from Jan. 31, 2020 to Feb. 2, 2020. The rest of the TEL will open in stages between 2020 and 2025.

The entire TEL is expected to serve approximately 500,000 commuters daily from 2025 and about 1 million daily commuters in the long term.

Top images via Joshua Lee.