fbpx

Back

Thomson-East Coast Line Open House on Jan. 11, 2020 lets you check out new transit features

Much wow.

Joshua Lee | December 11, 07:41 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The first phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be operational from Jan 31, 2020.

Before that though, you can see and experience the stations for yourself during the TEL Open House on Jan. 11, 2020.

TEL Open House

The Open House runs from 9am to 9pm.

On that day, you can take free rides between the three stations in the first phase. These are Woodlands North, Woodlands, and Woodlands South.

Aside from the architectural features of the stations as well as their Art-in-Transit artwork, you will also be treated to carnival games, family activities, community performances, and a meet-and-greet session with the Thoughtful Bunch.

But the most important thing to see at the Open House would be the new signage and wayfinding features of the TEL.

These features include larger fonts, sharper colour contrast and improved sign box design. Exits are now marked by numbers instead of letters of the alphabet.

Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.
Image by Joshua Lee.

These redesigned signage will be available at all TEL stations. It will be added to older station when they are up for upgrading.

You will also see the new MRT System Map which has been refreshed to make wayfinding easier and more intuitive.

LTA unveils new MRT system map & transit signage system

After the Open House, travellers on the TEL will be able to travel for free for three days, from Jan. 31, 2020 to Feb. 2, 2020. The rest of the TEL will open in stages between 2020 and 2025.

The entire TEL is expected to serve approximately 500,000 commuters daily from 2025 and about 1 million daily commuters in the long term.

Top images via Joshua Lee. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese man explores 'S'pore's most dangerous area' a.k.a. Yishun, had quite a good time

Going to Yishun naoooo.

December 11, 06:31 pm

American man slaps reporter on the butt on live TV, says he was 'caught up in the moment'

The reporter has spoken out on the harassment.

December 11, 06:12 pm

S'pore economy expected to grow 0.7% in 2019

Still managed to achieve growth.

December 11, 06:00 pm

Yishun resident hangs mynah from laundry pole as punishment for entering kitchen, NParks investigating

Don't do this.

December 11, 05:15 pm

NUS student, 25, suspended for photographing 2 female students in the shower

He will also be sent for mandatory counselling and rehabilitation sessions.

December 11, 05:14 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close