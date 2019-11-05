S’pore to turn dark on afternoon of Dec. 26, 2019 as annular solar eclipse takes place

An annular solar eclipse will be visible in Singapore on Dec. 26, 2019, peaking at 1:23pm in the afternoon.

Singapore will experience darkness in the day for about two minutes.

Ring of fire

According to Time and Date, an annular eclipse is a “rare and spectacular event” where observers will see a “ring of fire” as the moon shifts directly in front of the sun.

This phenomenon can only be experienced along a “relatively narrow strip” on Earth’s surface.

This is because the moon will not be in a central position vis-á-vis the sun when seen from other areas.

In fact, Johor Bahru will narrowly miss the annular path.

For Singapore, 94 percent of the sun’s surface will be covered by the moon, according to The Astronomical Society of Singapore (TASOS).

Maximum eclipse will take place from 1:22pm to 1:24pm.

Astronomy community Stargazing Singapore reveals that the next annular eclipse that will be fully visible from Singapore will only occur on February 28, 2063.

Safety advice for observers

Partial eclipse, where the moon touches the sun’s edge, will begin at 11:27am.

The event will end at 3:18pm, when the moon leaves the sun’s edge.

Stargazing Singapore advises observers to wear solar eclipse glasses, shades, or viewers when looking at the sun.

These come in paper or plastic form, and are specially designed for viewing the sun.

Children should be supervised by an adult when using these solar shades.

According to Stargazing Singapore, Science Centre Singapore sells them at S$5 each.

Viewers should not use sunglasses, as it does not adequately filter out the harmful rays that can damage your eyes.

Spots to view it from

A public event will be held at Kebun Baru Spring Residents Committee in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on the day.

Members of the public will get complimentary solar glasses, while stocks last.

Here are the details of the event:

If Ang Mo Kio is not convenient for you, Stargazing Singapore has compiled a list of other observation sites.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (outside of McDonald’s, 10:30am – 3:20pm)

Hong Lim Park (11:00am – 3:00pm)

Marina Barrage, Green Roof B (10:30am – 3:00pm)

PAssion WaVe @ Jurong Lake Gardens (11:00am – 3:20pm)

Science Centre Singapore, Ecogarden (11:00am – 3:00pm)

While the event can be viewed anywhere in Singapore, maximum totality will not be visible from northern regions of the island, says Stargazing Singapore.

