fbpx

Back

S’porean woman who hid cocaine in passport arrested for attempted drug smuggling in Bali

Probably not the best place to hide it.

Jane Zhang | December 19, 12:53 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

A Singaporean woman who tried to hide drugs in her passport was amongst those arrested upon arrival for drug smuggling to the island of Bali in the past two months.

According to the New York Times, she and five other foreigners were paraded in orange detainee uniforms and with their hands and feet tied at a news conference in the provincial capital of Bali, Denpasar.

What each of them smuggled

The six suspects were reportedly all arrested separately at the airport.

They are comprised of the Singaporean woman, a Swiss man, a Thai man, a Chilean man, and two Hong Kong men.

Here is a breakdown of when and how each of them were caught, according to the New York Times:

  • Singaporean woman (Nov. 14): An immigration officer discovered 0.35g of cocaine in a small plastic bag inside of her passport.
  • Chilean man (two weeks after Singaporean): Authorities found 77.26g of liquid methamphetamine in his suitcase.
  • Swiss man (Nov. 4): He was discovered with 30.04g of marijuana in his luggage.
  • Thai man (Nov. 6): He was found with 17.76g of marijuana hidden in his underwear.
  • Hong Kong man #1 (Dec. 4): He had 3.2kg of crystal methamphetamine in his luggage.
  • Hong Kong man #2 (last week): The 19-year-old was caught with 4kg of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in four branded pet food packaging in his luggage.

According to The New Paper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement:

“The Ministry is aware of the case involving a Singaporean accused of drug offences in Bali, Indonesia.

The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has been in contact with the Singaporean and next-of-kin to render consular assistance.”

Possible death penalty

The New Paper also reported that the head of the Bali police narcotics unit, Ida Bagus Komang Ardika, told reporters: “The law allows for a life sentence or the death penalty.”

The death penalty in Indonesia is by firing squad.

According to Amnesty International’s 2018 report on death sentences and executions, 39 out of 48 people sentenced to death in 2018 were convicted of drug-related crimes.

Of the other nine convictions, one was for terrorism and eight were for murder.

At the end of 2018, there were more than 308 prisoners on death row.

However, no one has been executed since 2016.

In September 2019, an Indonesian high court overturned the death penalty imposed on a French national in May, according to BBC.

Félix Dorfin, 35, who had been convicted of attempting to smuggle 3kg of ecstasy and amphetamines into Lombok from Singapore in September 2018, was instead sentenced to 19 years in prison.

(Editor’s note: A previous version of this article inaccurately attributed the MFA’s statement regarding this case to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This has since been corrected.)

Top image compiled with photos via gov.sg and by Bill Oxford on Unsplash.

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷🎄
This is where you can find FREE Instagrammable rooms.

🦊🐆
Are your colleagues animals in this corporate jungle you call your ‘office’?

✈️🗺️
Want go Perth anot?

✋😩
Have you ever felt like a boomer in your 20s?

About Jane Zhang

Jane may look like a typical millennial, but she's really a bargain-hunting auntie at heart.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Retiree couple from Beijing backpacks around the world, visits nearly 40 countries in 3 years

Relationship goals.

December 19, 12:31 pm

Italian luxury brand unveils "Maggi mee" heels in 2020 collection, likely cost over S$1,000/pair

You can't unsee it now.

December 19, 11:55 am

Up to 45% discount on Hoegaarden, Stella Artois & Pure Blonde at Jurong warehouse sale

If you don't mind the potentially inconvenient location.

December 19, 11:46 am

Hello Kitty 45th Anniversary Ez-charms selling for S$16.90 on Shopee

Fastest fingers first.

December 19, 10:42 am

Man reunites with biological mother in China 30 years after he went missing as a kid

He was brought up by his adoptive parents after he was separated from his family.

December 19, 10:22 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close