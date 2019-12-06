S’porean woman who hid cocaine in passport arrested for attempted drug smuggling in Bali

A Singaporean woman who tried to hide drugs in her passport was amongst those arrested upon arrival for drug smuggling to the island of Bali in the past two months.

According to the New York Times, she and five other foreigners were paraded in orange detainee uniforms and with their hands and feet tied at a news conference in the provincial capital of Bali, Denpasar.

What each of them smuggled

The six suspects were reportedly all arrested separately at the airport.

They are comprised of the Singaporean woman, a Swiss man, a Thai man, a Chilean man, and two Hong Kong men.

Here is a breakdown of when and how each of them were caught, according to the New York Times:

Singaporean woman (Nov. 14): An immigration officer discovered 0.35g of cocaine in a small plastic bag inside of her passport.

Chilean man (two weeks after Singaporean): Authorities found 77.26g of liquid methamphetamine in his suitcase.

Swiss man (Nov. 4): He was discovered with 30.04g of marijuana in his luggage.

Thai man (Nov. 6): He was found with 17.76g of marijuana hidden in his underwear.

Hong Kong man #1 (Dec. 4): He had 3.2kg of crystal methamphetamine in his luggage.

Hong Kong man #2 (last week): The 19-year-old was caught with 4kg of crystal methamphetamine wrapped in four branded pet food packaging in his luggage.

According to The New Paper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement:

“The Ministry is aware of the case involving a Singaporean accused of drug offences in Bali, Indonesia. The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has been in contact with the Singaporean and next-of-kin to render consular assistance.”

Possible death penalty

The New Paper also reported that the head of the Bali police narcotics unit, Ida Bagus Komang Ardika, told reporters: “The law allows for a life sentence or the death penalty.”

The death penalty in Indonesia is by firing squad.

According to Amnesty International’s 2018 report on death sentences and executions, 39 out of 48 people sentenced to death in 2018 were convicted of drug-related crimes.

Of the other nine convictions, one was for terrorism and eight were for murder.

At the end of 2018, there were more than 308 prisoners on death row.

However, no one has been executed since 2016.

In September 2019, an Indonesian high court overturned the death penalty imposed on a French national in May, according to BBC.

Félix Dorfin, 35, who had been convicted of attempting to smuggle 3kg of ecstasy and amphetamines into Lombok from Singapore in September 2018, was instead sentenced to 19 years in prison.

(Editor’s note: A previous version of this article inaccurately attributed the MFA’s statement regarding this case to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This has since been corrected.)

