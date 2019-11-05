Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon apologises for ‘inconvenience caused’, thanks public for feedback

The recent Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) has seen quite the outcry over the weekend congestion.

On Dec. 4, 2019, the organiser issued a statement on their Facebook page.

Here’s the post by SCSM’s official Facebook page.

They started off with an apology for the inconvenience caused by the race.

“Dear members of the public, thank you for your valuable feedback with regard to the traffic conditions on Saturday, 30 November 2019. We have read all your comments and feedback, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The post mentioned how the inaugural night run had provided “many learnings” for the race to grow even further.

SCSM also reiterated some of the measures they had taken prior to the race, with an extensive stakeholder outreach programme beginning from January 2019, to ensure a smooth operation.

“Full traffic studies in consultation with various partners were done, with over 230 stakeholders contacted and advised with solutions for alternate routes mapped out for race day. Extensive road advisories were disseminated via media outlets alongside SCSM’s digital channels, and roads were reopened progressively to minimise inconvenience caused to road users.”

And that this was a step towards their goal of “becoming an Abbott World Marathon Majors race” alongside Tokyo, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, London and New York.

SCSM also highlighted the increase in spectators, as well as their hope in eventually making this a race for Singapore.

“On Saturday evening, we saw an unprecedented number of spectators cheering their loved ones towards the finish. We hope to see Singapore not only embrace the sport of running, but also celebrate the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. As we strive to put on the best race in coming years, your feedback goes a long way in helping us take one step closer to our goal: making SCSM a race not just for runners, but a race for Singapore.”

The comment section was unanimously positive at the writing of this article, with kudos from many who had taken part in the race.

Image from SCSM Facebook page