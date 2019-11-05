Ryde passenger says he’d bank transfer S$27.50 fare, but then ignores driver’s 20 calls

Taxi and private-hire car drivers often go through their fair share of customer-related troubles.

Advertisement

One private hire driver in Singapore recently shared an encounter with a non-paying passenger, who apparently refused to pay the fare.

Evaded fare and ignored calls

Jimmy Teo, a private-hire car driver for Ryde, wrote on Facebook on Dec. 8, 2019 to appeal for information on one customer.

Teo wrote that he had picked up the unidentified man at Selarang Camp at around 6:43pm and ferried him to Block 704 West Coast Rd.

The fare amounted to S$27.50.

Upon reaching the destination, Teo said that the customer claimed he had no cash on him.

The passenger then said he would bank transfer the fare to Teo when he reached his house.

Out of good will, Teo said, he agreed.

In a screenshot Teo uploaded showing the trip’s details, a note the customer submitted stated: “will trasfer [sic] later hope you help me my mom is in hospital”.

When the customer reached home, Teo called him and asked when he would be able to transfer the fare.

The passenger allegedly replied he could do so by 12am.

However, when Teo called the customer again at around 12am, he said that the man did not pick up his calls, despite Teo calling another 20 times.

The customer had allegedly booked the ride using a friend’s Ryde application, and thus, Teo did not know the man’s name and only had his phone number.

In his post, Teo appealed for any Facebook users who knew of the man or recognised his phone number to contact him.

In a follow up comment below, Teo added he had already made a police report.

Mothership has reached out to Ryde for comment and will update the article when they respond.

Advertisement

You can view Teo’s full post here.

Top photo from Jimmy Teo / FB

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📷🎄

This is where you can find FREE Instagrammable rooms.

🦊🐆

Are your colleagues animals in this corporate jungle you call your ‘office’?

✈️🗺️

Click here for an itinerary recommended by your fellow kiasu Singaporeans

✋😩

Have you ever felt like a boomer in your 20s?