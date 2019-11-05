fbpx

Ryde passenger says he’d bank transfer S$27.50 fare, but then ignores driver’s 20 calls

The driver is appealing for information on the customer.

Ashley Tan | December 12, 04:33 pm

Taxi and private-hire car drivers often go through their fair share of customer-related troubles.

One private hire driver in Singapore recently shared an encounter with a non-paying passenger, who apparently refused to pay the fare.

Evaded fare and ignored calls

Jimmy Teo, a private-hire car driver for Ryde, wrote on Facebook on Dec. 8, 2019 to appeal for information on one customer.

Teo wrote that he had picked up the unidentified man at Selarang Camp at around 6:43pm and ferried him to Block 704 West Coast Rd.

The fare amounted to S$27.50.

Upon reaching the destination, Teo said that the customer claimed he had no cash on him.

The passenger then said he would bank transfer the fare to Teo when he reached his house.

Out of good will, Teo said, he agreed.

In a screenshot Teo uploaded showing the trip’s details, a note the customer submitted stated: “will trasfer [sic] later hope you help me my mom is in hospital”.

Photo from Jimmy Teo / FB

When the customer reached home, Teo called him and asked when he would be able to transfer the fare.

The passenger allegedly replied he could do so by 12am.

However, when Teo called the customer again at around 12am, he said that the man did not pick up his calls, despite Teo calling another 20 times.

The customer had allegedly booked the ride using a friend’s Ryde application, and thus, Teo did not know the man’s name and only had his phone number.

In his post, Teo appealed for any Facebook users who knew of the man or recognised his phone number to contact him.

In a follow up comment below, Teo added he had already made a police report.

Mothership has reached out to Ryde for comment and will update the article when they respond.

You can view Teo’s full post here.

Top photo from Jimmy Teo / FB

 

