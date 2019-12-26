fbpx

Back

HR experts: Private sector companies in S’pore still planning to give 1-2 months’ bonus

Largely in line with or slightly lower than previous years.

Tanya Ong | December 23, 03:48 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

Share

Earlier in December, the Public Service Division announced that it will “exercise restraint” for bonus payments this year.

Junior civil servants to receive up to S$1,500 in one-off payment, among other bonuses

Due to an uncertain economic outlook, civil servants below superscale grade can expect to receive a 0.1 month bonus and an additional one-off lump sump payment of S$250 to S$1,500.

Senior civil servants will receive a one-off payment of S$400, in place of the Annual Variable Component (AVC).

Private sector bonuses to follow suit?

After PSD’s announcement in December, CNA reported on Dec. 6 that the private sector would also likely see a decline in bonuses.

The analysts that spoke to CNA estimated that full-year bonuses for private sector companies should lie between 1.5 to 2.3 months of salary.

Employees in financial services were reportedly more likely to receive above average bonuses.

Those working in multinational corporations (MNCs) were also likely to receive higher disbursement compared to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

1-2 months’ bonus in general

In a more recent report on Dec. 23, The Straits Times reported that private sector company employees can expect up to one to two months’ bonus in general, according to human resource experts.

ST states that this would be largely in line with or slightly lower than previous years.

However, several recruiters and human resource consultancies they spoke to said that certain sectors, such as finance, healthcare and information technology, may see higher bonuses than average.

Ultimately, however, analysts said that the bonus amount will still depend on each company’s performance.

NWC recommendations

ST quoted the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF)’s media statement, stating that the performance of difference sectors have remained varied in 2019.

Businesses in manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade have faced economic contractions. The finance and insurance, as well as information and communications sector are expected to remain healthy.

Acknowledging that some employers have enquired about the “appropriate approach for the private sector” given the PSD announcement, SNEF urged employers to be guided by the National Wages Council’s recommendations when deciding on bonuses.

The National Wages Council had issued recommendations in May, involving built-in wage increases and variable payments commensurate with the employers’ performance and employees’ contributions.

Top photo via Unsplash

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Huge flock of Asian openbills spotted in Changi & Choa Chu Kang on Dec. 22, 2019

A sight to see.

December 23, 03:48 pm

6pc Cinnamon Sugar Churros with Hazelnut Chocolate Sauce available at Long John Silver's S'pore from S$2.90

Economical alternative.

December 23, 03:44 pm

Prepare to be jailed up to 3 months if you ride PMD on S'pore footpaths from Jan. 1, 2020

Tougher enforcement kicking in.

December 23, 03:43 pm

Ex S'pore Idol Hady Mirza wins M’sia reality singing series on Dec. 22, 2019 shortly after Oct. comeback

He completed the treble — Singapore Idol, Asian Idol and now, Gegar Vaganza 2019.

December 23, 03:37 pm

M'sia to enforce public smoking ban at all eateries from Jan. 1, 2020 after year-long 'education period'

First-time offenders will be fined S$81.

December 23, 03:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close