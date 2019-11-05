PMD rider sent to Changi General Hospital after getting kicked off device at Bedok Reservoir

The e-scooter rider who was sent flying and tumbling on the ground along Bedok Reservoir Road after getting kicked off the device was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A photo showing the aftermath of the incident that was caught on camera on Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, has been put up on Facebook by one Drayson Lim:

The photo showed a bevy of Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel and enforcement officers in high-visibility vests surrounding an ambulance at the scene as night had fallen by then.

The Facebook post caption said:

Head injury, Broken Arms, broken ribs.

Yay!!! Free Law suit money from Gov.

Thank you…

However, the condition of the rider is not officially known.

According to SCDF’s statement, it was only mentioned that the rider was sent to a nearby hospital.

The full statement read:

On Dec. 10, SCDF received a call for assistance at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok Reservoir View at about 6.55pm. A person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore police and Land Transport Authority are investigating the incident.

Based on the comments on the Facebook post showing the ambulance scene, the enforcement officer involved in the incident has been publicly identified.