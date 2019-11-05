fbpx

Back

PMD rider sent to Changi General Hospital after getting kicked off device at Bedok Reservoir

Ambulance at the scene.

Belmont Lay | December 11, 04:39 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

The e-scooter rider who was sent flying and tumbling on the ground along Bedok Reservoir Road after getting kicked off the device was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A photo showing the aftermath of the incident that was caught on camera on Tuesday evening, Dec. 10, has been put up on Facebook by one Drayson Lim:

The photo showed a bevy of Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel and enforcement officers in high-visibility vests surrounding an ambulance at the scene as night had fallen by then.

The Facebook post caption said:

Head injury, Broken Arms, broken ribs.
Yay!!! Free Law suit money from Gov.
Thank you…

However, the condition of the rider is not officially known.

According to SCDF’s statement, it was only mentioned that the rider was sent to a nearby hospital.

The full statement read:

On Dec. 10, SCDF received a call for assistance at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok Reservoir View at about 6.55pm.

A person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore police and Land Transport Authority are investigating the incident.

Based on the comments on the Facebook post showing the ambulance scene, the enforcement officer involved in the incident has been publicly identified.

Enforcement officer kicks PMD rider off device along Bedok Reservoir Road to stop him

Police, LTA investigating enforcement officer kicking PMD rider off device incident at Bedok Reservoir

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Korean BBQ in Clementi gives underweight customers up to 15% discount off S$18.80 buffet

Such discriminatory pricing is a buffet eatery's winning formula.

December 11, 04:24 pm

S'pore Grab driver rated himself 5 stars using phone left behind by passenger before throwing it away

Ownself rate ownself.

December 11, 04:07 pm

Dog with multiple health issues found in Fendi paper bag at Jurong West void deck

The dog is undergoing medical assessment at the moment.

December 11, 03:36 pm

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, 64 calls Greta Thunberg, 16, a 'brat'

Ok boomer.

December 11, 03:18 pm

Apple CEO Tim Cook grabs some Chwee Kueh at Tiong Bahru market with S'pore photographers

Swee.

December 11, 01:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close