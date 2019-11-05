fbpx

Enforcement officer kicks PMD rider off device along Bedok Reservoir Road to stop him

Sent the PMD user flying.

Belmont Lay | December 10, 11:17 pm

An enforcement officer was caught on video kicking a rider off a personal mobility device along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The e-scooter rider was sent flying onto the asphalt road.

The bizarre footage was shared on Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019.

The e-scooter rider could be seen riding on the left-most lane, and appeared to have been trying to evade enforcement officers.

Riding on the footpaths in Singapore has been banned.

The enforcement officer ran across the pedestrian crossing out of nowhere and appeared to have cornered the PMD rider.

The rider was kicked off the device and sent flying.

He appeared to fall hard onto the kerb and road, but got up to his feet instinctively.

A total of four enforcement officers in high-visibility vests can be seen in the video in total in pursuit.

This is a close up video:


This is a wider angle shot:

Altercations between PMD riders and enforcement officers are not new.

Previously, a man was charged in September 2019 for riding into Land Transport Authority enforcement officers in Hougang and causing injuries.

