E-scooter users must take theory test & be at least 16 years old to ride on cycling paths

Cannot use phones while riding too.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 4, 10:56 am

In a news release on Dec. 4, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced that the government has accepted all recommendations submitted by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) earlier in September.

The recommendations were submitted on Sep. 27 to improve the safety of pedestrians and active mobility device users.

MOT wrote that the AMAP’s recommendations are “timely and will complement existing efforts to improve path and road safety”.

Five key recommendations were accepted:

5 key recommendations

1. Mandatory third-party liability insurance

It will be compulsory for businesses to procure third-party liability insurance for all active mobility device users, including users of bicycles, power-assisted bicycles (PABs), and personal mobility aids (PMAs).

The government will consider whether third-party liability insurance should be made mandatory for other individual device riders.

2. Theory test

All e-scooter users will have to take a theory test prior to being allowed to ride on cycling paths while PAB users will have to take the test to be allowed on cycling paths and the roads.

3. Minimum age at 16

Only those aged 16 and above can ride an e-scooter on cycling paths, while younger users can continue to use e-scooters under adult supervision.

4. Ban on the use of mobile phones

When riding an active mobility device on public paths and roads, users are not allowed to use their mobile phones unless it is mounted or used in a hands-free manner.

5. Code of Conduct for all path users

The government will introduce a Code of Conduct for all path users on how to share paths safely, which include encouraging pedestrians to keep left and keep to the footpaths.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin

