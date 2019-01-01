PM Lee went Gardens By The Bay to shoot solar eclipse while on leave

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has put up a photo he took of the Boxing Day solar eclipse phenomenon seen all across Singapore:

Advertisement

PM Lee, like thousands of others across the island, took time out to aim their photography equipment at the sky some time between 12pm and 2pm on Dec. 26, 2019.

For this near-once-in-a-lifetime experience, he went to Gardens By The Bay for the shoot, and he managed to incorporate the Super Trees into the mood shot — effects which were digitally adjusted by the equipment he was using.

According to the post, PM Lee had to experiment with shooting the solar eclipse and getting it on camera — a testament to consumer technology available to everyone these days proving anyone is capable of taking credible pictures of this celestial event that would have stumped casual hobbyists in the past barely a decade ago due to overexposure.

Advertisement

This was what PM Lee wrote to accompany his Tim Burton-esque shot:

Like many others across the island, I ventured out to Gardens by the Bay to watch the spectacular annular solar eclipse today. The skies were a little cloudy, but fortunately at the critical moment the sun (and moon) peeped through! My camera had a built-in neutral density filter, which I turned on to protect it from the powerful light from the sun. After some tries, I started with a shutter speed of 1/4000 of a second, an aperture of F11, and an ISO of 125. As the eclipse progressed and the skies darkened, I lengthened the shutter speed. This pic at the maximum moment was taken at 1/1250 of a second, F11, ISO 125. If you took any photos, do share them here! (Also, I hope you remembered to protect your eyes from the sun. ☀️😎) – LHL

PM Lee on leave

PM Lee is currently on leave for 10 days between Dec. 21, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng will serve as acting PM between Dec. 25, 2019, to Jan. 3, 2020.

PM Lee is also nerding out this holiday season by applying himself to solve intractable math problems.