fbpx

Back

PM Lee went Gardens By The Bay to shoot solar eclipse while on leave

Spooky.

Belmont Lay | December 26, 10:12 pm

Events

Share

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has put up a photo he took of the Boxing Day solar eclipse phenomenon seen all across Singapore:

PM Lee, like thousands of others across the island, took time out to aim their photography equipment at the sky some time between 12pm and 2pm on Dec. 26, 2019.

For this near-once-in-a-lifetime experience, he went to Gardens By The Bay for the shoot, and he managed to incorporate the Super Trees into the mood shot — effects which were digitally adjusted by the equipment he was using.

According to the post, PM Lee had to experiment with shooting the solar eclipse and getting it on camera — a testament to consumer technology available to everyone these days proving anyone is capable of taking credible pictures of this celestial event that would have stumped casual hobbyists in the past barely a decade ago due to overexposure.

This was what PM Lee wrote to accompany his Tim Burton-esque shot:

Like many others across the island, I ventured out to Gardens by the Bay to watch the spectacular annular solar eclipse today. The skies were a little cloudy, but fortunately at the critical moment the sun (and moon) peeped through!

My camera had a built-in neutral density filter, which I turned on to protect it from the powerful light from the sun. After some tries, I started with a shutter speed of 1/4000 of a second, an aperture of F11, and an ISO of 125. As the eclipse progressed and the skies darkened, I lengthened the shutter speed. This pic at the maximum moment was taken at 1/1250 of a second, F11, ISO 125.

If you took any photos, do share them here! (Also, I hope you remembered to protect your eyes from the sun. ☀️😎) – LHL

PM Lee on leave

PM Lee is currently on leave for 10 days between Dec. 21, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng will serve as acting PM between Dec. 25, 2019, to Jan. 3, 2020.

PM Lee is also nerding out this holiday season by applying himself to solve intractable math problems.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Crescent shadows seen all over S'pore during solar eclipse, explained

Cool phenomenon.

December 27, 01:20 am

POFMA was first used 1 month ago. What has it been used for so far?

Take a look at how POFMA has been used so far.

December 26, 11:57 pm

UK woman stranded in S'pore after Emirates airline loses part of her custom-made wheelchair

She was paralysed in an accident as a child.

December 26, 10:47 pm

Itacho Sushi & SFA respond to customer's salmonella allegations

Itacho Sushi claimed that the man asked for compensation for his pre-holiday expenditures.

December 26, 08:58 pm

Genius pet cat gets itself trapped in neighbour's car, turns on hazard lights to attract attention

Smart cat.

December 26, 07:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close