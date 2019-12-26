fbpx

Compilation of clear Annular Solar Eclipse photos & videos from S’pore

In awe.

Mandy How | December 26, 02:39 pm

Events

Annular Solar Eclipse

26 December 2019, 1100h-1500h

Science Centre Singapore

An annular solar eclipse took place on Dec. 26, 2019.

While it was supposed to peak at 1:23pm, Singapore became rather dark from around 1:20pm.

Here are some photos and videos of the event, in case you missed it (or want another video of it).

Before peak

A blue crescent can be spotted in some of the photos:

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Eileen Lee
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by NUS Physics and Young Educators in Science

Almost/during peak

The “ring of fire” phenomenon can be witnessed during these couple of minutes, as the moon shifts directly in front of the sun.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Moses Ku
Photo by Angela Lim
Photo by Moses Ku
Photo by NUS Physics and Young Educators in Science
Photo by Tsiu Wen Yeo

A moving black shape was spotted for a split second.

Photo by Tsiu Wen Yeo
Photo by Tsiu Wen Yeo
Photo by Tsiu Wen Yeo

And the various stages of the eclipse:

Photo by Moses Ku

Here are some videos of the process:

Video by Evonne Lee

Video by Ruihui

94 per cent of the sun’s surface was covered by the moon, according to The Astronomical Society of Singapore (TASOS).

The next annular eclipse that will be fully visible from Singapore will only occur on February 28, 2063.

Cool.

Top image via Tsiu Wen Yeo, Mandy How, NUS Physics and Young Educators in Science

