Compilation of clear Annular Solar Eclipse photos & videos from S’pore

An annular solar eclipse took place on Dec. 26, 2019.

While it was supposed to peak at 1:23pm, Singapore became rather dark from around 1:20pm.

Here are some photos and videos of the event, in case you missed it (or want another video of it).

Before peak

A blue crescent can be spotted in some of the photos:

Almost/during peak

The “ring of fire” phenomenon can be witnessed during these couple of minutes, as the moon shifts directly in front of the sun.

A moving black shape was spotted for a split second.

And the various stages of the eclipse:

Here are some videos of the process:

Video by Evonne Lee

Video by Ruihui

94 per cent of the sun’s surface was covered by the moon, according to The Astronomical Society of Singapore (TASOS).

The next annular eclipse that will be fully visible from Singapore will only occur on February 28, 2063.

Cool.

Top image via Tsiu Wen Yeo, Mandy How, NUS Physics and Young Educators in Science