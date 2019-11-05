Kurt Tay files police report after getting ‘pranked’ into going for ‘TV interview’ at Mediacorp

Kurt Tay might be a familiar name to those who frequent Facebook.

Basically it’s the guy who carries a “WWE heavyweight champion” belt around Singapore.

He is also quite combative with his “haters”, which has led to a weird cyclical relationship where people prank him, he reacts, and then challenges people to try and prank him again.

Sometimes, the pranks have real world consequences.

This might be one of them.

On November 8, 2019, Tay received this message.

A nice little catchup.

The next day, an offer was made for a TV appearance on .

S$1,100 for the day shoot. Which sounds quite attractive.

Tay promptly agreed.

And he double-confirmed it later in the month just to make sure.

Of course, if you’ve read the headline, you know none of this was ever going to happen.

But the prankster made quite the effort to ensure some signs of credibility. Firstly, he made the casting call a month beforehand, which seems like a decent amount of leeway.

Secondly, the name of the journalist the prankster was actually the name of a reporterwho had interviewed Tay before.

However, a cursory Google search disproves what she mentioned in the text as the “head of producer”.

Lastly, another number the prankster will give later in the story is actually a former number given out by Tay’s fellow Singapore Idol alumni, Steven Lim.

Who had to deal with his fair share of pranks back in the day.

But the fated day arrived, and so did Tay.

A long wait

On December 4, 2019 at around 8.40am Tay apparently reached Mediacorp.

What followed was around two hours of faux bureaucratic cockups.

And here comes the punchline.

Yeah, wrong Kurt.

The prank was not well-received by Tay. Understandably so as he had spent time, effort and money to get there at quite a rather early timing.

You can hear how angry Tay was here, be warned, there are a lot of vulgarities.

He apparently made good on his promise to file a police report as well. Again, vulgarities galore.

He also posted a photo of the report on his Facebook.

A Mediacorp spokesperson told Mothership that they will be filing a police report against the person who impersonated their staff.

We have reached out to the relevant parties for statement, and will update the article accordingly.

